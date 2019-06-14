Prep football television schedule announced

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Foothill will visit Palo Verde on Sept. 19 as part of the Thursday Night Lights television package. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Virgin Valley and Clark will open the prep football season and kick off the 10th season of the Thursday Night Lights television schedule on Aug. 22.

The schedule is:

Aug. 22 — Virgin Valley at Clark

Aug. 29 — Boulder City at Cheyenne

Sept. 5 — Chaparral at Bonanza

Sept. 12 — Moapa Valley at Mojave

Sept. 19 — Foothill at Palo Verde

Sept. 26 — Spring Valley at Durango

Oct. 3 — Western at Valley

Oct. 10 — Liberty at Green Valley

Oct. 17 — Canyon Springs at Las Vegas

Oct. 24 — Legacy at Desert Pines

Oct. 31 — Arbor View at Shadow Ridge