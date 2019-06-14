Prep football television schedule announced
The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).
Virgin Valley and Clark will open the prep football season and kick off the 10th season of the Thursday Night Lights television schedule on Aug. 22.
The schedule is:
Aug. 22 — Virgin Valley at Clark
Aug. 29 — Boulder City at Cheyenne
Sept. 5 — Chaparral at Bonanza
Sept. 12 — Moapa Valley at Mojave
Sept. 19 — Foothill at Palo Verde
Sept. 26 — Spring Valley at Durango
Oct. 3 — Western at Valley
Oct. 10 — Liberty at Green Valley
Oct. 17 — Canyon Springs at Las Vegas
Oct. 24 — Legacy at Desert Pines
Oct. 31 — Arbor View at Shadow Ridge