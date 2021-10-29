Prep roundup: Durango holds off Desert Oasis in Class 4A playoffs

Durango led 21-0 at halftime and used a prevent defense to force Desert Oasis into long drives and bleed the clock in a road playoff victory Thursday night.

Arbor View players, including Jonathan Stites (35), celebrate a win against Desert Pines in a high school football game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After Durango jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead over Desert Oasis, it went into a prevent defense to force long drives and bleed the clock dry.

Desert Oasis scored three touchdowns in the second half but missed an extra point, and Durango stopped its two 2-point tries and held on for a 21-18 road victory Thursday night in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Maverik Cormier threw for a touchdown to Jaxon Young and ran for a score for the Trailblazers (5-4), who will travel to Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the state quarterfinals. Shadow Ridge won the regular-season meeting 17-15 on Sept. 3.

Desert Oasis (7-3) got the ball back with a minute left, but Durango’s Christian Harrison recovered a fumble to clinch the win.

Basic 49, Chaparral 21 — At Basic, Damian Gramajo threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and the Wolves scored 21 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second.

Joaquin Gunter ran for two scores for Basic (5-4), which has won three straight, and Tre McAllister, Marcellus Moore and Miguel Barragan added one rushing touchdown apiece. Daishaun Fletcher caught Gramajo’s touchdown pass for the Wolves, who will play at Coronado at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Chaparral finished 2-6.

Clark 30, Spring Valley 0 — At Clark, D’on Williams and Reyes Reynauga ran for two scores apiece, and the Chargers’ defense did the rest.

Clark (7-3) broke a two-game losing streak. The Chargers kept the ball on the ground and controlled the clock.

Clark will play at Silverado (9-0) at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Spring Valley finished 3-6.

Sierra Vista 22, Cimarron-Memorial 8 — At Cimarron-Memorial, the Mountain Lions allowed a touchdown on the Spartans’ first drive, then pitched a shutout.

Omari Evans tied the score with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, and Akela Kahaleanu made a leaping catch for a 10-yard TD from Terrance Masnica with less than a minute to go in the second quarter to put Sierra Vista (4-7) ahead.

Ty Bennett added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Mountain Lions, who will travel to Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Cimarron-Memorial finished 4-6.

SLAM Nevada 48, Valley 8 — At Eldorado, Joey Kuykendall threw three touchdown passes to Donnell Colbert, and the Bulls earned the first playoff win in program history.

SLAM Nevada (8-3) forced six turnovers in beating Valley for the second time this season. The Bulls will travel to undefeated Moapa Valley at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.

Valley finished 3-7.

Virgin Valley 52, Eldorado 12 — At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs scored early and often in defeating the Sundevils for the second time this season.

Virgin Valley (8-2), which shut out Eldorado 47-0 on Aug. 27, will face another rematch on the road against Pahrump Valley at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 3A Southern Region semifinals. Virgin Valley whipped Pahrump Valley 48-18 on Sept. 10.

Eldorado (3-7) lost its last four games.

Pahranagat Valley 66, Beatty 0 — At Pahranagat Valley, Jaren Leavitt ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Paul Lewis added 99 yards and three scores on the ground.

Pahranagat Valley (7-1, 4-0 Class 1A Central League) scored 36 first-quarter points and led 50-0 at halftime.

Beatty fell to 1-4 and 1-3.

