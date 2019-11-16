Roundup: Canyon Springs stuns Arbor View 24-20

Martin Blake threw 17-yard touchdown pass to Donte McJoy on a botched field goal for the winning score. Bishop Gorman, Liberty advance to Desert Region final.

(Getty)

Martin Blake threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Donte McJoy after a botched field-goal attempt to lift Canyon Springs to a 24-20 victory over host Arbor View in a Class 4A Mountain Region quarterfinal game on Friday.

The Pioneers won their fourth straight to advance to a rematch with Desert Pines. The Jaguars won the first meeting 49-14, part of an 0-6 start to the season for Canyon Springs.

The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two schools with Daniel Mitchell and D’Andre Washington scoring rushing touchdowns for the Aggies. The latter gave Arbor View a 17-9 halftime lead.

D.J. Lewis-Bealer hit Tayjon Bullock for a pair of receiving touchdowns during the game for Canyon Springs. A two-point conversion tied the game at 17in the third quarter.

Easton Jones’ 42-yard field goal gave Arbor View a 20-17 with six minutes left in the game.

Canyon Springs attempted a game-tying field goal of its own a few minutes later, but came up with something even better when the holder Blake had to scramble and throw for the score. The Pioneers’ defense then held the Aggies to preserve the win.

Liberty 52, Foothill 21 — At Liberty, Daniel Britt threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score as the Patriots beat the Falcons for the second time this season.

Trey Cain returned an interception 25 yards, while Zephania Maea and Edwards Gastelum had rushing scores for the Patriots (7-5), who beat Foothill 38-0 on Oct. 18.

Liberty will host Bishop Gorman next week in the Class 4A Desert Region championship game.

Koy Riggin threw for two touchdowns and ran for one for Foothill (7-5) to keep the Falcons in the game. They trailed 31-21 in the third quarter, before the Patriots pulled away with Britt touchdowns to Germie Bernard and another one to Moliki Matavao.

Bishop Gorman 42, Green Valley 7 — At Bishop Gorman, Ikaika Ragsdale ran for three touchdowns, and the Gaels cruised to the Desert Region final.

Cam Barfield added two rushing scores and Micah Bowen threw for 140 yards and a score for the Gaels (11-1), who won their 10th straight and will travel to meet Liberty next week.

Zion Branch and Jaden Hicks recorded interceptions for Bishop Gorman, which led 21-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime.