Roundup: Cody Zile, Lincoln County rout Lake Mead

Cody Zile completed 4 of 4 passes, three of them four touchdowns, as Lincoln County rolled to a 57-0 road win over Lake Mead.

(Thinkstock)

Kamdon Lewis had a 25-yard TD catch and a 30-yard TD catch, and Zile completed a 49-yard scoring pass to Kobe Kelley.

Zile also had a 5-yard TD run.

Lewis added a 38-yard interception return for a score and had a 44-yard scoring run for the Lynx (6-0, 3-0 2A Southern League).

Noah Smith rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Lincoln County.

Lake Mead fell to 0-5, 0-3.