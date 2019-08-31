Roundup: Late 2-point stop lifts Foothill over Canyon Springs

Koy Riggin threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and Foothill held on for a 29-27 home win over Canyon Springs on Friday night.

Thinkstock

Koy Riggin threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and Foothill held on for a 29-27 home win over Canyon Springs on Friday night.

The Pioneers (0-1) scored with 29 seconds left to pull within two, but Kevin Plumleee knocked away a pass on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt. Canyon Springs recovered the onside kick, but Foothill (2-0) got a final stop to hang on.

Thomas Fisher-Welch caught both of Riggin’s scoring tosses, and Kendrick Thomas added a rushing touchdown for the Falcons.

■ Las Vegas 49, Gateway (Colorado) 24 — At Gateway, Colo., J’quan Curtis ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled past the Olympians.

Victory David caught two touchdown passes, and Ja’Shawn Scroggins ran for a score for the Wildcats (2-0). The Las Vegas defense also contributed to the scoring when James Dunn recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

■ Clark 14, Rancho 0 — At Durango, D’on Williams intercepted two passes to help the Chargers past the Rams.

Reyes Reynaga had 14 tackles for Clark.

Aaron Holcomb threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Cason in the first quarter, and My’Quel Johnson added a 30-yard scoring pass to LaTroy Howard in the fourth quarter for Clark.

■ Green Valley 39, Durango 3 — At Green Valley, Garret Castro threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for another to lead the Gators over the Trailblazers.

Noah Hawthorne rushed for a score and also hauled in a TD pass for Green Valley. Jaylen McNight had a rushing TD, and Brady Clayton added a receiving TD in the fourth quarter.

Stetler Harms, C.J. Hodgdon and Andrew Vasquez each had an interception to lead the Gators defense.

■ Silverado 49, Bonanza 6 — At Silverado, Jacob Mendez scored a touchdown rushing and receiving to help the Skyhawks win their season opener.

Savion Cunningham returned an interception for a touchdown, and Breven Palpallatoc, John Agounke and Brandon Tunnell rushed for a score each. Silverado ran through Bonanza (0-2) for more than 400 yards on the ground.

■ Desert Oasis 42, Valley 21 — At Desert Oasis, Christin Vaughn ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Stott threw for three scores to lead the Diamondbacks past the Vikings.

William Jordan caught two of Stott’s TD strikes, and Nigel Griffin scored on a 75-yard fumble recovery for Desert Oasis (2-0).

■ Coronado 9, Moapa Valley 8 — At Moapa Valley, Austin Almeido kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as the Cougars rallied past the Pirates.

After Almeido’s field goal, the Cougars defense shut down two Pirates offensive series to hang on. Andrew Montez had 150 yards receiving and a touchdown catch on six receptions for the Cougars.

■ Del Sol 42, SLAM Academy 14 — At Del Sol, Damani Wilks threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score for the Dragons.

Wilks was 7-for-11 passing for 111 yards and two interceptions. He threw two scoring passes to Maalik Flowers and opened the scoring with a 35-yard scoring strike to Sheik Fofanah. Wilks also rushed for 58 yards.

Antowain Gentry also had an interception return for a touchdown for Del Sol (1-1) in the second quarter, putting the Dragons up 14-2.

Rich Biago had 90 rushing yards, including a 55-yard scoring run in the third quarter, which extended Del Sol’s lead to 28-8.

■ Sunrise Mountain 55, Western 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, Link Rhodes returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown as the Miners rolled past the Warriors.

Rhodes added a rushing touchdown and returned a punt for another score to lead Sunrise Mountain.

Demaurier Alexander rushed for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to Shamar Dupree. Marcus Finks and Jaymecee Hayes also had rushing scores for Sunrise Mountain (1-0).

■ Skyridge (Utah) 56, Sierra Vista 7 — At Lehi, Utah, Emmett Call caught five touchdown passes to help send the Mountain Lions to an 0-2 start.

Sierra Vista got a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:44 to play to break up the shutout and get its first points of the season.

■ Enterprise (Utah) 35, Lincoln County 12 — At Enterprise, Utah, the Lynx fell to the Wolves.

Lincoln County’s Cody Zile completed 7 of 12 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. His 18-yard scoring pass to Kobe Kelley in the second quarter and 1-yarder to Dylan Robinson in the third accounted for the team’s points.

Hagen Boyce ran for 93 yards on 15 carries, and Mason Thornock added 63 yards on 18 rushes for Lincoln County (0-1), which trailed 21-6 at halftime.

Las Vegas Review-Journal