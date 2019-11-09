Roundup: Liberty bounces Clark from playoffs in 66-7 win

Daniel Britt threw four touchdown passes and ran for one as the Patriots rolled to the Desert Region semis. Bishop Gorman domainated Coronado 52-7.

Daniel Britt threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Liberty roll past Clark 66-7 at home in the Class 4A Desert Region quarterfinals Friday.

Maurice Hampton caught two touchdown passes, including a 50-yarder, for the Patriots (6-5), who haven’t allowed more than eight points in any of their last six games after an 0-5 start.

Lehi Ausage and Tyler Williams each had two interceptions for Liberty, which will host Foothill in the regional semifinals. The Patriots blanked the Falcons 38-0 in a Southeast League game Oct. 18.

The Chargers finish their season at 6-5.

Bishop Gorman 52, Coronado 7 — At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels rolled past the Cougars in the Class 4A Desert Region quarterfinals.

Bishop Gorman (10-1) led 38-0 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Gaels will host Green Valley in the regional semifinals next week.

The Cougars’ season ends at 5-6.

Centennial 41, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Centennial, Colton Tenney threw for 311 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs blanked the Spartans to wrap up the Northwest League crown and a No. 1 seed in the Mountain Region playoffs.

Gerick Robinson caught five passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (9-1, 5-1), who will host Legacy in the Mountain Region quarterfinals next week.

The Spartans’ season ends at 4-6, 1-5.

Arbor View 35, Palo Verde 21 — At Arbor View, Darrius Brown raced 59 yards for the go-ahead score late in the third quarter as the Aggies clinched a home playoff game with a win over the Panthers.

The two teams went back and forth for much of the game before Brown’s scoring run put the Aggies (8-2, 5-1 Northwest League) up 28-21. Midway through the fourth quarter, Nolan Weir got a crucial sack and forced fumble that teammate Tai Tuinei recovered in the end zone for a defensive touchdown for Arbor View, giving the Aggies some breathing room.

Daniel Mitchell ran for 98 yards on 19 carries, while Brown added 82 yards on seven rushes. Arbor View fullback Darius Williams ran for two touchdowns and D’Andre Washington added a rushing score.

Arbor View will host Canyon Springs, while the Panthers (7-3, 4-2) travel to meet Las Vegas in the Mountain Region quarterfinals next week.

Faith Lutheran 22, Bonanza 7 — The Crusaders closed out the regular season by beating the Bengals.

Faith Lutheran was locked into the No. 4 seed from the Northwest League and will open on the road against Desert Pines next week in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

Bonanza finishes its season at 1-9, 0-6.

Desert Pines 56, Eldorado 0 — At Desert Pines, the Jaguars got big plays in all three phases of the game to complete a perfect regular season.

Darrius Stewart returned the opening kickoff for a 60-yard score and later added an 80-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars (9-0, 5-0 Northeast League).

Desert Pines returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the game, including an 85-yarder from Darrien Stewart. Andrew Williams and DeAndre Moore also had pick-sixes.

Michael Jackson III had a 50-yard punt return for a score and also caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Rjay Tagataese. The sophomore QB also hit Malik Brooks for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

The Jaguars, the Northeast League champs, will host Faith Lutheran next week in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

The Sundevils end their season at 1-9, 1-4.

Las Vegas 42, Mojave 0 — At Mojave, Ja’Shawn Scroggins threw three touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats in a rout of the Rattlers.

The win secures the second seed in the Northeast League for the Wildcats (9-1, 4-1), who hosts Palo Verde next week in the first round of the Class 4A Mountain League playoffs.

Victory David caught two touchdown passes, and Miles Davis caught a touchdown pass.

J’quan Curtis had a 70-yard rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.

Mojave ends its season at 0-10, 0-5.

Canyon Springs 22, Legacy 19 — At Canyon Springs, Donte McJoy caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Donzamon Lewis-Bealer as the Pioneers rallied from a 19-7 fourth-quarter deficit to down the Longhorns.

With the win, the Pioneers earned the No. 3 seed from the Northeast League, while Legacy falls to fourth.

Lewis-Bealer threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Javeion Davison caught 13 passes for 200 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown reception.

The Pioneers (3-6, 3-2) will travel to face Arbor View, while the Longhorns (5-5, 2-3) will also be on the road against Northwest League champion Centennial in the Mountain Region quarterfinals next week.

Virgin Valley 42, Moapa Valley 20 — At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs scored 22 fourth-quarter points to turn a 20-20 tie into a blowout win over the Pirates in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Wyatt Delano ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries for the Bulldogs (9-1). Quarterback Meb Hollingshead threw two touchdown passes, including a 50-yarder to Will Barnum.

On the defensive side of the ball, Stetson Ludvigson had two interceptions and returned one for a first-quarter touchdown.

Moapa Valley ends its season at 7-5.

Cheyenne 18, Boulder City 7 — At Cheyenne, Jason Black had 112 rushing yards as the Desert Shields gained a measure of revenge in beating the Eagles in the 3A state quarterfinals Friday.

The two teams met on Cheyenne’s home turf Aug. 29, with the Eagles pulling out a 12-7. This time, the Desert Shields (9-1) built a 12-0 lead on first-quarter rushing scores by Devonte Armstrong and Rayvion Brown. After Boulder City cut the lead to 12-7 at halftime, Majae Madison had a rushing score to give Cheyenne breathing room. Madison finished the game with 92 yards on 19 carries.

The Desert Shields defense did the rest, coming up with multiple fourth-down stops in their own territory in the second half.

Cheyenne will host Fernley, a 35-28 winner over Truckee, in the 3A semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Lincoln County, 34, Lake Mead 0 — At Lincoln County, Mason Thornock ran for 135 yards and two scores and threw a touchdown pass as the Lynx rolled past the Eagles in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest Friday.

Dylan Robinson caught two passes for scores, including a 38-yarder from Thornock. Jordan Free also added a 51-yard scoring run.

Robinson intercepted two passes, while Trevin Perkins added two sacks for Lincoln County (8-2). The Lynx will host Pershing County in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Eagles end their season at 3-6.

Needles 35, Calvary Chapel 0 — At Needles, the Mustangs blanked the Lions to advance in the Class 2A playoffs.

Needles (4-6) will travel to meet Yerrington, the North Region’s No. 1 seed, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Calvary Chapel’s season ends at 0-10.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.