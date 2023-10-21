75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Football

Roundup: No. 1 Gorman finishes off undefeated regular season

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 11:43 pm
 
Bishop Gorman players and cheerleaders gather after winning a high school football game against ...
Bishop Gorman players and cheerleaders gather after winning a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman closed out a dominant regular season with a 49-7 home win over Coronado on Friday night.

The Gaels, ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, raced out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead.

Gorman (10-0, 6-0 Class 5A Division I) has locked up the No. 1 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs and will host a state semifinal on Nov. 3. Coronado (4-5, 2-4), the No. 5 seed, plays at No. 4 Desert Pines, a 33-6 winner over Durango, in the state quarterfinals, with the winner to play Gorman in the semis.

— Arbor View 17, Silverado 6: At Arbor View, Kamareion Bell carried eight times for 84 yards and added a TD reception to help the Aggies (4-5, 3-3 Class 5A Division I) get a win over the Skyhawks (2-7, 0-6).

Makhai Donaldson logged 119 yards on nine carries to help Arbor View, which will be the No. 3 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs. The Aggies will host No. 6 Shadow Ridge, which lost 35-32 at Liberty on Thursday, in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Silverado, the No. 7 seed, travels to No. 2 Liberty at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Faith Lutheran 49, Las Vegas 14: At Las Vegas High, the Crusaders (6-3, 5-1 5A Division II Southern League) led 34-0 at halftime and rolled to a victory over the Wildcats (2-7, 1-5).

Cale Breslin had two rushing TDs, including one for 55 yards, and Alex Rogers passed for two TDs and ran for a score for Faith Lutheran.

The Crusaders, the No. 3 seed in the 5A Division II Southern League playoffs, will host a rematch against the No. 6 Wildcats in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Green Valley 26, Sierra Vista 13: At Green Valley, Trey Glasper had a TD reception and added a key interception to help lift the Gators (3-6, 3-3 5A Division II Southern League) over the Mountain Lions (4-4, 2-4).

Gavin Blondeaux scored on an 80-yard fumble recovery to help Green Valley.

The Gators, the No. 4 seed in the 5A Division II Southern League playoffs, will host a rematch against No. 5 Sierra Vista in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Palo Verde 50, Cimarron-Memorial 13: At Cimarron-Memorial, Crew Dannels completed 8 of 12 passes for 212 yards and two TDs for the Panthers (4-4, 4-1 5A Division III Southern League) in a victory over the Spartans (4-5, 1-4).

Cedric Cade added a 90-yard kick return for Palo Verde, which has a first-round playoff bye as the No. 2 seed in the 5A Division III Southern League playoffs. Cimarron-Memorial, the No. 5 seed, travels to play at No. 4 Clark in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Centennial 40, Cheyenne 0: At Cheyenne, Victor Plotnikov threw four touchdown passes, completing 12 of 19 passes for 189 yards, to lead the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0 4A Desert League) past the Desert Shields (2-7, 2-4).

Angelo Ahern had 85 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Ty Hanley had an interception for the Bulldogs.

Centennial has clinched the No. 1 seed in the 4A Desert League playoffs and will have a bye to the semifinals on Nov. 3. Cheyenne, the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, will play at No. 4 Bonanza at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Canyon Springs 42, Valley 0: At Valley, Armando Lewis had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Pioneers (7-1, 5-1 4A Mountain League) rolled past the Vikings (1-7, 0-5).

Jeremiah Richardson had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Josiah Moon had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a score for the Pioneers.

Canyon Springs, the No. 2 seed in the Mountain League playoffs, will host No. 7 Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in a league quarterfinal.

— Bonanza 21, Del Sol 0: At Bonanza, Sencere Mitchell had two TD receptions to lead the Bengals (3-4, 3-3 4A Desert League) to a win over the Dragons (1-7, 1-5 4A Mountain League).

The defense helped with three interceptions for Bonanza, which hosts Cheyenne in the league quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. Del Sol, the No. 3 seed in the Mountain League playoffs, plays at No. 3 Chaparral at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Somerset-Losee 42, Mojave 21: At Mojave, Malachi Johnson rushed for 141 yards and three TDs as the Lions (7-2, 5-1 4A Desert League) defeated the Rattlers (4-3, 4-2).

Kieran Daniel added two rushing TDs for the Lions. Somerset-Losee, the No. 2 seed in the Desert League playoffs, hosts No. 7 Western in the league quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 Mojave hosts No. 6 Rancho in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Lake Mead Academy 45, Needles (California) 14: At Needles, quarterback Jerry Meyer III completed 17 of 28 passes for 346 passing yards and threw five touchdowns to lead the Eagles (7-1, 4-0 2A Southern League) past the Mustangs (4-4, 2-1).

Bowe Farmer had 141 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Lake Mead has locked up the South’s No. 1 seed and will host a 2A state quarterfinal on Nov. 3 or 4. Needles hosts Lincoln County at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Top 5 high school football games for Week 10
Top 5 high school football games for Week 10
2
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
3
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
4
QB’s big game helps Basic beat Foothill, win league title — PHOTOS
QB’s big game helps Basic beat Foothill, win league title — PHOTOS
5
Nevada’s top basketball recruit chooses Mountain West rival over UNLV
Nevada’s top basketball recruit chooses Mountain West rival over UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Roundup: Gorman wins, poised to be No. 1 after Mater Dei loss
Roundup: Gorman wins, poised to be No. 1 after Mater Dei loss
Roundup: Gorman routs Shadow Ridge after slow start
Roundup: Gorman routs Shadow Ridge after slow start
Roundup: Gorman blanks Silverado; Liberty rolls
Roundup: Gorman blanks Silverado; Liberty rolls
Roundup: Basic prevails in 93-point shootout with Las Vegas
Roundup: Basic prevails in 93-point shootout with Las Vegas
Top 5 high school football games for Week 7
Top 5 high school football games for Week 7
Top 5 high school football games for Week 9
Top 5 high school football games for Week 9