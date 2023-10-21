Roundup: No. 1 Gorman finishes off undefeated regular season

Bishop Gorman rolled to a home win over Coronado to finish the regular season 10-0 and earn the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

Bishop Gorman players and cheerleaders gather after winning a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman closed out a dominant regular season with a 49-7 home win over Coronado on Friday night.

The Gaels, ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, raced out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead.

Gorman (10-0, 6-0 Class 5A Division I) has locked up the No. 1 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs and will host a state semifinal on Nov. 3. Coronado (4-5, 2-4), the No. 5 seed, plays at No. 4 Desert Pines, a 33-6 winner over Durango, in the state quarterfinals, with the winner to play Gorman in the semis.

— Arbor View 17, Silverado 6: At Arbor View, Kamareion Bell carried eight times for 84 yards and added a TD reception to help the Aggies (4-5, 3-3 Class 5A Division I) get a win over the Skyhawks (2-7, 0-6).

Makhai Donaldson logged 119 yards on nine carries to help Arbor View, which will be the No. 3 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs. The Aggies will host No. 6 Shadow Ridge, which lost 35-32 at Liberty on Thursday, in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Silverado, the No. 7 seed, travels to No. 2 Liberty at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Faith Lutheran 49, Las Vegas 14: At Las Vegas High, the Crusaders (6-3, 5-1 5A Division II Southern League) led 34-0 at halftime and rolled to a victory over the Wildcats (2-7, 1-5).

Cale Breslin had two rushing TDs, including one for 55 yards, and Alex Rogers passed for two TDs and ran for a score for Faith Lutheran.

The Crusaders, the No. 3 seed in the 5A Division II Southern League playoffs, will host a rematch against the No. 6 Wildcats in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Green Valley 26, Sierra Vista 13: At Green Valley, Trey Glasper had a TD reception and added a key interception to help lift the Gators (3-6, 3-3 5A Division II Southern League) over the Mountain Lions (4-4, 2-4).

Gavin Blondeaux scored on an 80-yard fumble recovery to help Green Valley.

The Gators, the No. 4 seed in the 5A Division II Southern League playoffs, will host a rematch against No. 5 Sierra Vista in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Palo Verde 50, Cimarron-Memorial 13: At Cimarron-Memorial, Crew Dannels completed 8 of 12 passes for 212 yards and two TDs for the Panthers (4-4, 4-1 5A Division III Southern League) in a victory over the Spartans (4-5, 1-4).

Cedric Cade added a 90-yard kick return for Palo Verde, which has a first-round playoff bye as the No. 2 seed in the 5A Division III Southern League playoffs. Cimarron-Memorial, the No. 5 seed, travels to play at No. 4 Clark in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Centennial 40, Cheyenne 0: At Cheyenne, Victor Plotnikov threw four touchdown passes, completing 12 of 19 passes for 189 yards, to lead the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0 4A Desert League) past the Desert Shields (2-7, 2-4).

Angelo Ahern had 85 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Ty Hanley had an interception for the Bulldogs.

Centennial has clinched the No. 1 seed in the 4A Desert League playoffs and will have a bye to the semifinals on Nov. 3. Cheyenne, the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, will play at No. 4 Bonanza at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Canyon Springs 42, Valley 0: At Valley, Armando Lewis had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Pioneers (7-1, 5-1 4A Mountain League) rolled past the Vikings (1-7, 0-5).

Jeremiah Richardson had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Josiah Moon had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a score for the Pioneers.

Canyon Springs, the No. 2 seed in the Mountain League playoffs, will host No. 7 Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in a league quarterfinal.

— Bonanza 21, Del Sol 0: At Bonanza, Sencere Mitchell had two TD receptions to lead the Bengals (3-4, 3-3 4A Desert League) to a win over the Dragons (1-7, 1-5 4A Mountain League).

The defense helped with three interceptions for Bonanza, which hosts Cheyenne in the league quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. Del Sol, the No. 3 seed in the Mountain League playoffs, plays at No. 3 Chaparral at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Somerset-Losee 42, Mojave 21: At Mojave, Malachi Johnson rushed for 141 yards and three TDs as the Lions (7-2, 5-1 4A Desert League) defeated the Rattlers (4-3, 4-2).

Kieran Daniel added two rushing TDs for the Lions. Somerset-Losee, the No. 2 seed in the Desert League playoffs, hosts No. 7 Western in the league quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 Mojave hosts No. 6 Rancho in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Lake Mead Academy 45, Needles (California) 14: At Needles, quarterback Jerry Meyer III completed 17 of 28 passes for 346 passing yards and threw five touchdowns to lead the Eagles (7-1, 4-0 2A Southern League) past the Mustangs (4-4, 2-1).

Bowe Farmer had 141 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Lake Mead has locked up the South’s No. 1 seed and will host a 2A state quarterfinal on Nov. 3 or 4. Needles hosts Lincoln County at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.