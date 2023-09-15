Roundup: Shadow Ridge defense seals win over Desert Pines

James Hadley intercepted a potential touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to preserve a home victory for Shadow Ridge over Desert Pines on Thursday.

Shadow Ridge regroups after giving up another touchdown to Arbor View during a game at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Hadley intercepted a potential touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 21-20 home victory for Shadow Ridge over Desert Pines on Thursday.

The Mustangs (4-1, 1-1 5A Division I) took an early 14-0 lead, but the Jaguars (2-2, 1-1 5A Division I) battled back.

Shadow Ridge travels to play Coronado at 6 p.m. Sept. 22, and Desert Pines hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m..

— Arbor View 38, Coronado 0: At Arbor View, Thaddeus Thatcher completed 15 of 18 passes for 230 yards and three TDs to help the Aggies (2-2, 2-0 5A Division I) rout the Cougars (1-3, 0-2 5A Division I).

Kamareion Bell had 70 rushing yards for Arbor View, and Makhai Donaldson added 55 yards and a TD.

Arbor View plays at Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Sept. 22, and Coronado hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m.

— Foothill 41, Legacy 39: At Foothill, the Falcons’ run game and defense aided their aerial attack in a shootout with Legacy in a nonleague game.

Eugene Altobella had two rushing TDs, and Avant Gates returned an interception 35 yards for a score for the Falcons (4-1). Senior quarterback Mason Dew threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

Foothill hosts Las Vegas, which lost 21-14 to Green Valley on Thursday, at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Legacy (2-3) plays at Clark at 6 p.m. Sept. 22.

— Cimarron-Memorial 16, Spring Valley 14: At Spring Valley, Gilrelle Patterson returned an interception for a 40-yard TD to get the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 5A Division III) rolling in their victory over the Grizzlies (1-3, 0-2 5A Division III).

Rey Kyla added a 30-yard TD reception for Cimarron, which plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Spring Valley has a bye.

— Desert Oasis 22, Cheyenne 0: At Cheyenne, Troy Finch scored two TDs for the Diamondbacks (2-2) in a nonleague win over the Desert Shields (0-4).

Dawson Perkes and Vince Hales added a TD pass each for Desert Oasis, which plays at Palo Verde, which defeated Clark 39-0, at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Cheyenne travels to Rancho at 6 p.m.

— Mojave 14, Rancho 3: At Mojave, Miguel Reinares rushed 28 times for 204 yards and two TDs as the Rattlers (2-1, 2-0 4A Desert) defeated the Rams (0-3, 0-1).

Mojave hosts Cimarron-Memorial, which defeated Spring Valley 16-14 on Thursday, at 6 p.m. Sept. 22, and Rancho hosts Cheyenne at 6 p.m.

— SLAM Academy 34, Moapa Valley 7: At Moapa Valley, Andre Cade had two rushing TDs, and the Bulls (3-1, 2-0 3A Southern League) took advantage of turnovers by the Pirates (3-2, 1-1) to roll to a victory.

SLAM hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Sept. 22, and Moapa Valley plays at Boulder City, which defeated The Meadows 43-13 at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.