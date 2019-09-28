Roundup: Shadow Ridge routs Cimarron-Memorial to open league play

Marrion Macklin-Thomas ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and the Shadow Ridge defense forced four second-half turnovers in a road victory.

Marrion Macklin-Thomas ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns as Shadow Ridge rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 55-20 on the road in both teams’ Northwest League opener on Friday.

Shadow Ridge quarterback Aiden Valenzuela ran for 126 yards and two scores. Zedekiah Henderson added two rushing scores for Shadow Ridge (2-2, 1-0), which also received a rushing score from Dural Faust.

The Mustangs led 20-13 at halftime, but forced the Spartans (3-2, 0-1) into four second-half turnovers. Anthony Wheaton had two interceptions, and Cameron Woods added one for the Mustangs.

Las Vegas 41, Basic 12 — At Las Vegas High, Ja’Shawn Scroggins threw five touchdown passes as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming by blasting the Wolves.

Scroggins connected with Jaelin Gray for two touchdowns. The junior signal-caller also threw a 45-yard scoring pass to Miles Davis and a 30-yard TD to Dalton Silet.

Las Vegas (5-0) led 13-0 at halftime before Scroggins threw an 80-yard scoring strike to Victory David in the third quarter. The Wildcats then recovered a fumble on the ensuing Basic kickoff return. That turnover led to a rushing score from J’quan Curtis, which put the Wildcats in front 27-0.

Palo Verde 42, Bonanza 6 — Charron Thomas ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on seven carries as the Panthers rolled past the Bengals in the Northwest League opener for both teams.

The Panthers (4-1, 1-0) scored early and often in the first half, jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Adrian Ellis started the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown. Tyler Quinn ran for two scores, and Dacen Phister and Jacob Gosz-Siqueriros each had a rushing touchdown.

“This was a good bounce-back win for us,” Palo Verde head coach Joe Aznarez said. “I’m happy for our kids to be able to bounce back the way they did tonight.”

The Bengals fell to 1-4, 0-1.

Bishop Gorman 62, Silverado 0 — At Gorman, Rome Odunze caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown as the Gaels routed the Skyhawks in their Southwest League opener.

Quarterback Micah Bowens threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score for Gorman (4-1, 1-0).

Ikaika Ragsdale and Sebastian Shannon each had two rushing touchdowns, and Micah Doss ran for a score.

The Skyhawks (3-2, 1-1) had turnovers — two fumbles and an interception.

Virgin Valley 14, Boulder City 7 — At Mesquite, Wyatt Delano and Wyatt Anderson each scored a rushing touchdown as the Bulldogs held off the Eagles in both teams’ Class 3A Sunrise League opener.

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) were without starting quarterback Meb Hollingshead because of injuries, but managed to rally behind sophomore backup Kyler Sudweeks. Delano scored on a 10-yard run and Anderson added a 12-yarder, both in the second quarter, to put Virgin Valley up 14-0 at halftime.

Boulder City (3-2, 0-1) scored on a long pass play in the third quarter, but the Virgin Valley defense held firm for the rest of the game.

Tanner Fielding had two sacks and a forced fumble for the Bulldogs.

Desert Oasis 62, Mojave 0 — At Mojave, Tyler Stott tossed four first-half touchdown passes, and Christian Vaughn added two rushing scores as the Diamondbacks rolled over the Rattlers.

The Diamondbacks (4-1) raced out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter after a pair of long touchdown passes from Stott — an 85-yarder to Will Jordan and a 50-yarder to Jimmy Halsell. Stott also threw a 4-yard scoring strike to Dawson Featherston and a 25-yarder to Taka Ota.

Trajan Dinkel and Alexander Simi had rushing scores in the second half for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks forced four turnovers, including David Velasquez’s 40-yard interception return for a score.

Mojave fell to 0-5.

Chaparral 36, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Iopu Tauli’ili ran for three touchdowns as the Cowboys blanked the Sundevils for the fifth consecutive time in the annual Cleat Game.

Meshach Hawkins ran for 131 yards and one score, and Mike Cox returned an interception 30 yards for another touchdown for the Cowboys (4-1).

The Sundevils dropped to 0-5.

Sunrise Mountain 53, SLAM Academy 26 — At SLAM Academy, Demaurier Alexander ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 160 yards as the Miners rolled past the Bulls in both teams’ Class 3A Sunrise League opener.

The Miners (2-3, 1-0) trailed 13-12 at halftime before erupting for 22 third-quarter points to take control of the game.

Elmer Rosa had 100 receiving yards, and he also scored on an interception and kickoff return.

Shamar Dupree ran for 70 yards and a touchdown. Christian Fuentes also blocked a punt for a touchdown for the Miners.

The Bulls fell to 2-4, 0-1.

Del Sol 49, Western 0 — At Western, D’Montee Hines ran for two touchdowns as the Dragons rolled past the Warriors.

Vonta Holloway scored on a 60-yard punt return for the Dragons (3-3). Maalik Flowers caught two touchdown passes from Damani Wilks, and Sheik Fofanah scored on a 55-yard run.

Wilks added another score on a 48-yard run, and Antowain Gentry capped off the scoring on a 35-yard punt return. Gentry also had an interception.

Western fell to 1-4.

Lincoln County 58, Democracy Prep 32 — At Lincoln County, Hagen Boyce ran for three scores as the Lynx downed the Blue Knights.

Lincoln County quarterback Cody Zile was 8-for-12 passing for 96 yards, including a scoring strike to Mason Thornock. Zile also ran 10 times for 125 yards, including a 60-yard scoring run, and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Robinson off a halfback pass.

The Lynx (2-2) managed to stay ahead of Democracy Prep (2-2) in a wild first half, leading 46-32 at halftime, before pitching a shutout in the second half.

Boyce finished with 99 yards on 12 carries. Thornock rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and caught four passes for 69 yards.