SLAM Academy falls to Truckee in 3A title game at Allegiant — PHOTOS

Truckee jumped to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a Class 3A state championship, beating SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium.

Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens is nearly swallowed up as he celebrates the winning trophy with his team defeating SLAM Academy 40-13 in their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy WR Chysten Tabangcura (21)extends in the end zone for a reception with Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5) close during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy Head Coach Mike Cofer instructs his players win the sidelines versus Truckee during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy QB Donnell Colbert (9) looks for more yards on a run with Truckee MLB Max Ellermeyer (6) over his back during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy defenders team up to stop Truckee SB Dylan Sumner (3) on a run during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy QB Donnell Colbert (9) looks for more yards on a run with Truckee OLB Jake Doughty (4) pursuing over his back during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens celebrates with his team as time runs out defeating SLAM Academy 40-13 in their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee DE Joaquin Avila (52) weeps for joy as teammate C True Laboissonniere (64) comforts him after defeating SLAM Academy 40-13 in their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens celebrates the winning trophy with his team defeating SLAM Academy 40-13 in their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens celebrates the winning trophy with his team defeating SLAM Academy 40-13 in their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy players are pumped as they take the field to face Truckee for the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy RB Daniel Nevil (8) is gang tacked by the Truckee defense during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy TE Moses Tabangcura (33) is triple tackled by Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5), OLB Jake Doughty (4) and FS Reed Loper (8) during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy Head Coach Mike Cofer sensed a play in with TE Moses Tabangcura (33) versus Truckee during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy OL Davari Banks-Fladger (70) is upended as teammate RB Daniel Nevil (8) is taken down by Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5) and CB Colton Knotts (21) during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy TE Andre Cade (0) is unable to secure a long pass with Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5) defending during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy RB Daniel Nevil (8) battles with Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5) while turning the corner during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy fans celebrate a score over Truckee during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee RB Miles Kelly-caruthers (2) eyes a fumble recovery as SLAM Academy OLB Dylan Tondreau (17) moves in during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy RB Daniel Nevil (8) is gang tacked by the Truckee DT Fabian Cerda (59), MLB Donivan Lopez (55) and OLB Jake Doughty (4) during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy CB Choy'ce Meloncon (3) keeps his gloves hand while taking on Truckee during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SB Dylan Sumner (3) is slung down for a loss of yardage by SLAM Academy SS Damien Nevil (12) during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy WR Chysten Tabangcura (21) extends for a reception attempt with Truckee FS Miles Kelly-Caruthers (2) closing in during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy Head Coach Mike Cofer signals his players versus Truckee during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee RB Luke Trotter (32) is tackled by SLAM Academy Dylan Tondreau (17), DE Andre Cade (0) and DL James Castro (77) during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy RB Jaidyn Yarber (10) sports some SpongeBob SquarePants cleats versus Truckee during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy CB Donnell Colbert (9) looks to secure a fumble recovery turnover by Truckee RB Luke Trotter (32) with SLAM Academy CB Jamal Barron (27) causing the fumble during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Truckee QB Julian Hall (14) looks to pass with SLAM Academy DE Andre Cade (0) on his back during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy DE Andre Cade (0) drags down Truckee QB Julian Hall (14) to the turf for a sack during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy DE Andre Cade (0) celebrates a sack on Truckee QB Julian Hall (14) during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy WR Dominick Ross (11) secures a touchdown reception over Truckee CB Colton Knotts (21) and FS Miles Kelly-Caruthers (2) during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy had given its opponents fits all season with dual-threat quarterback Donnell Colbert.

In preparation for Monday’s Class 3A state championship game, Truckee coach Josh Ivens said his team’s game plan was to be patient and not over-attack.

“We saw too many teams attacking too aggressively and then when (Colbert) came out of the pocket, there was nobody there,” Ivens said.

The game plan paid off, as Truckee kept SLAM’s offense and quarterback in check on its way to a 40-13 victory to claim the Class 3A state title at Allegiant Stadium.

“We had to make SLAM earn every single yard they got today,” Ivens said. “That was super important.”

Truckee (11-1) made it difficult for SLAM by scoring on its first three drives.

On the first drive of the game, the Wolverines pounced on a fumble from SLAM running back Daniel Nevil. They scored on the next play on a 35-yard run from Dylan Sumner.

Truckee got the ball right back after it recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and scored five plays later on the first of two touchdown passes from quarterback Julian Hall.

The rout was on as the Wolverines led 27-0 at halftime with touchdowns from four different players.

“We took advantage of it,” Ivens said of the early opportunities to score. “We were here to attack it and go home with a victory. We were all in.”

Colbert completed 12 of 18 passes to seven SLAM receivers. He threw for 108 passing yards with two touchdowns and added 56 rushing yards. Nevil had 121 rushing yards for the Bulls, who finished at 8-4.

The Wolverines handed defending 3A champion Moapa Valley its first loss in 23 games in last week’s state semifinal. The win gives Truckee its 13th state title and first since 2012.

“There were a lot of people out there that didn’t think we could get to state, let alone beat a very good team like SLAM,” Ivens said. “To do it soundly, I can’t say enough about my players and staff on getting the job done.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.