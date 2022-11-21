SLAM Academy falls to Truckee in 3A title game at Allegiant — PHOTOS
Truckee jumped to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a Class 3A state championship, beating SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium.
SLAM Academy had given its opponents fits all season with dual-threat quarterback Donnell Colbert.
In preparation for Monday’s Class 3A state championship game, Truckee coach Josh Ivens said his team’s game plan was to be patient and not over-attack.
“We saw too many teams attacking too aggressively and then when (Colbert) came out of the pocket, there was nobody there,” Ivens said.
The game plan paid off, as Truckee kept SLAM’s offense and quarterback in check on its way to a 40-13 victory to claim the Class 3A state title at Allegiant Stadium.
“We had to make SLAM earn every single yard they got today,” Ivens said. “That was super important.”
Truckee (11-1) made it difficult for SLAM by scoring on its first three drives.
On the first drive of the game, the Wolverines pounced on a fumble from SLAM running back Daniel Nevil. They scored on the next play on a 35-yard run from Dylan Sumner.
Truckee got the ball right back after it recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and scored five plays later on the first of two touchdown passes from quarterback Julian Hall.
The rout was on as the Wolverines led 27-0 at halftime with touchdowns from four different players.
“We took advantage of it,” Ivens said of the early opportunities to score. “We were here to attack it and go home with a victory. We were all in.”
Colbert completed 12 of 18 passes to seven SLAM receivers. He threw for 108 passing yards with two touchdowns and added 56 rushing yards. Nevil had 121 rushing yards for the Bulls, who finished at 8-4.
The Wolverines handed defending 3A champion Moapa Valley its first loss in 23 games in last week’s state semifinal. The win gives Truckee its 13th state title and first since 2012.
“There were a lot of people out there that didn’t think we could get to state, let alone beat a very good team like SLAM,” Ivens said. “To do it soundly, I can’t say enough about my players and staff on getting the job done.”
