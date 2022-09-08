Southern Nevada high school football schedule — Week 4
Here is Friday’s high school football schedule for Southern Nevada teams.
Week 4 schedule
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Friday
Class 5A
Foothill at Desert Pines
Legacy at Centennial
Class 5A vs. 4A
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Class 5A vs. out of state
Hamilton (Arizona) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield Christian (California) at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Clayton Valley (California) at Canyon Springs
Liberty at Atascocita (Texas), 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Basic at Chaparral
Bonanza at Clark
Cheyenne at Del Sol
Cimarron-Memorial at Durango
Desert Oasis at Spring Valley
Mojave at Las Vegas
Sierra Vista at Silverado
Class 4A vs. out of state
Sunrise Mountain vs. Ben Lomond (Utah), 7 p.m. at Southern Utah University
Class 3A
Boulder City at Western
Moapa Valley at SLAM Nevada
Rancho at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley at Pinecrest Cadence
Class 1A
Eureka at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.
GV Christian at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.
Tonopah at Carlin, 7 p.m.
Independents
Mater East at Somerset Losee, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 5A vs. out of state
Arbor View at Mountain Pointe (Arizona), 4 p.m.
Class 2A vs. out of state
Needles at Parker (Arizona), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Mineral County at Coleville, 1 p.m.
Smith Valley at Round Mountain, 1 p.m.