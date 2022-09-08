Southern Nevada high school football schedule — Week 4

Here is Friday’s high school football schedule for Southern Nevada teams.

Silverado's Brandon Tunell (11) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Week 4 schedule

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Friday

Class 5A

Foothill at Desert Pines

Legacy at Centennial

Class 5A vs. 4A

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Class 5A vs. out of state

Hamilton (Arizona) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Christian (California) at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Clayton Valley (California) at Canyon Springs

Liberty at Atascocita (Texas), 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Basic at Chaparral

Bonanza at Clark

Cheyenne at Del Sol

Cimarron-Memorial at Durango

Desert Oasis at Spring Valley

Mojave at Las Vegas

Sierra Vista at Silverado

Class 4A vs. out of state

Sunrise Mountain vs. Ben Lomond (Utah), 7 p.m. at Southern Utah University

Class 3A

Boulder City at Western

Moapa Valley at SLAM Nevada

Rancho at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley at Pinecrest Cadence

Class 1A

Eureka at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.

GV Christian at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.

Tonopah at Carlin, 7 p.m.

Independents

Mater East at Somerset Losee, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 5A vs. out of state

Arbor View at Mountain Pointe (Arizona), 4 p.m.

Class 2A vs. out of state

Needles at Parker (Arizona), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Mineral County at Coleville, 1 p.m.

Smith Valley at Round Mountain, 1 p.m.