Spring Valley celebrates 1st on-field playoff win

Spring Valley earned every part of its victory over Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday, which kept the Grizzlies alive in the Class 4A playoffs.

Bishop Gorman’s Joseph Micatrotto (55) lifts up Jett Washington (88) after Washington scored a touchdown during a high school football game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s celebration could be heard in the background, and considering this was the Grizzlies’ first actual playoff victory, they understandably wanted to soak in the moment.

They technically won a playoff game last season, but after the initial disappointment of losing to Clark, the Grizzlies soon found out they were still in the postseason because of a forfeit.

Spring Valley didn’t feel like that win was earned. Thursday’s 26-0 victory at Cimarron-Memorial was more than earned. The Grizzlies deserved every part of that victory.

“This is what they wanted all year,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said of his players. “They talked about getting to the playoffs and actually getting a win, and it just really feels good.”

It didn’t hurt that Spring Valley (6-5) had gone through the rigors of playing in the demanding Class 4A Sky League. All four teams that made the postseason are still playing.

Shadow Ridge (9-1) received a first-round bye, and Coronado (8-2) and Sierra Vista (7-4) won their playoff openers on Thursday.

“I think it shows how realignment really helps the teams in 4A,” Teal said. “It made us all much more competitive. It helps show that we have guys that deserve to play in the postseason. All three of those teams are really good. We battled all year.”

Spring Valley next plays at Las Vegas (7-2) in the state quarterfinals, and the Grizzlies are on the opposite side of the bracket from defending state champion Silverado (9-0). Should the teams meet, it would be for the state title.

“We tried to position ourselves if we could avoid them until the big game, that would be great,” Teal said. “We’re all trying to catch them.”

In other sports news

Doral Academy ran its record to 15-0 in girls soccer on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial, ending the Spartans’ 29-match winning streak and its 38-game unbeaten streak.

That unbeaten streak is the fourth longest in state history, behind Truckee’s 50 matches from 1996 to 1998, Faith Lutheran’s 49 from 2019 to 2021 and Bishop Gorman’s 45 from 2017 to 2018.

Cimarron opened last season with a 7-0 loss to Tech and then went 19-0-1 the rest of the way in winning the Class 4A state championship.

Up next

The top playoff games to watch in each class: Arbor View (9-1) at Liberty (7-3) in 5A, Coronado (8-2) at Basic (8-2) in 4A, Boulder City (8-2) at Moapa Valley (10-0) in 3A and Democracy Prep (5-3) at The Meadows (9-1) in 2A.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.