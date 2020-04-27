Top 5 high school football championship games from the 2000s

Here are the top five high school state football championship games from the 2000s, as selected by the Review-Journal staff.

Moapa Valley quarterback Zach Hymas gets a big hug from his mother Becky Hymas after the Pirates defeated Desert Pines 42-36 in overtime for the Division I-A state title on Saturday. Hymas passed for 303 of his 378 yards in the second half and overtime as the Pirates rallied from a 36-14 deficit to start the fourth quarter. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Mountain's Head Coach Aaron Masden holds his team's trophy after winning the class 1A state football final neutral playoff game against Pahranagat Valley at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Spring Mountain had a victory with a score of 68-46. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Spring Mountain's Head Coach Aaron Masden congratulates his team after they won the class 1A state football final neutral playoff game against Pahranagat Valley at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Spring Mountain had a victory with a score of 68-46. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Spring Mountain's Quarterback, Eric Brooks (3), passes the ball during the class 1A state football final neutral playoff game against Pahranagat Valley at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Spring Mountain had a victory with a score of 68-46. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Moapa Valley players celebrate their 42-36 overtime win over Desert Pines in the Division I-A state championship game. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Moapa Valley wide receiver R.J. Hubert pulls in the game winning touchdown while being covered by Desert Pines cornerback Gianni Breland during their Division 1-A championship game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014 at Bishop Gorman. After trailing by 20 at the half, Moapa Valley came back and won in overtime 42-36. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines linebacker Isaiah Morris breaks up a pass to Moapa Valley wide receiver Justin Gentry during their Division 1-A championship game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014 at Bishop Gorman. After trailing by 20 at the half, Moapa Valley came back and won in overtime 42-36. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After beating Desert Pines safety Jon McCoy, Moapa Valley's Kaleb Bodily pulls in a fourth-down pass which he will run in for a 49-yard touchdown to set up the tying 2-point conversion during the Division I-A championship game Saturday. Moapa Valley came back and won in overtime 42-36. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Moapa Valley defensive back Cole Mulcock breaks up a pass intended for Desert Pines wide receiver Andre Watts during the Division I-A state title game on Saturday. Moapa Valley came back and won in overtime, 42-36. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty senior quarterback Kanyon Stoneking (7), celebrates with teammates Ezra Tomhoon (5) and Jared Tufele (27) after defeating Centennial 50-7 to win the Class 4A state football championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

RJ FILE*** RONDA CHURCHILL/REVIEW-JOURNAL Virgin Valley High School football player Casimiro Zarate runs the ball during the first quarter of the 3A state championship game against Moapa Valley held at Arbor View High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006. Virgin Valley won the state champtionship with a 10-7 pt. win. Ronda Churchill RONDA CHURCHILL/REVIEW-JOURNAL Virgin Valley's Casimiro Zarate runs the ball during the first quarter of the 3A state championship game against Moapa Valley held at Arbor View High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006. Virgin Valley won the state champtionship with a 10-7 pt. win.

RJ FILE*** RONDA CHURCHILL/REVIEW-JOURNAL Virgin Valley High School football players, from left, Sawyer Goff, Austin Goff celebrate with their teammates after winning the 3A state championship over Moapa Valley Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006, at the Arbor View High School football field. Ronda Churchill RONDA CHURCHILL/REVIEW-JOURNAL Virgin Valley High School, including Sawyer Goff (left) and Austin Goff (center) celebrate their team's 3A state championship win against Moapa Valley held at Arbor View High School Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006. Virgin Valley took the state champtionship with a 10-7 pt. win.

Liberty junior quarterback Daniel Britt (18) cuts up field past Centennial senior Donte Washington (3), Centennial senior Ronaven Mokiao (13) and Centennial senior Keaun Jackson (99) in the second quarter during the Class 4A state football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liberty players celebrate after defeating Centennial 50-7 to win the Class 4A state football championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liberty junior tight end Moliki Matavao (9) breaks into the open field past Centennial junior Jordan McGilbra (23) in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liberty senior guard Garrett Vea (66) tackles Centennial junior Colton Tenney (10) for a loss in the second quarter during the Class 4A state football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liberty junior linebacker Jared Tufele (27), Liberty junior linebacker Zamier Marshall (32) and Liberty senior guard Garrett Vea (66) celebrate after making a defensive stop in the second quarter during the Class 4A state football championship game against Centennial on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Photo by Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal Las Vegas celebrates a victory over McQueen high in overtime at the State Championship Saturday at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus.

Photo by Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal Antione White of las Vegas keeps his eyes on McQueen high defenders as he carries the ball in the State Championship game at Mackay Stadium Saturday on the UNR campus.

First in a series: Here are the top five high school state football championship games from the 2000s, as selected by the Review-Journal staff. Next: girls volleyball.

No. 5: Liberty 50, Centennial 7

2019, Class 4A, Sam Boyd Stadium

Daniel Britt threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Corey Hebert on the third play of the game, and the Patriots never trailed in winning their first state championship.

Zyrus Fiaseu ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries for Liberty, which rolled up 533 yards of total offense. The defense intercepted four passes, including one that Lehi Ausage returned for a TD.

“It represents a lot of hard work, sacrifice, time away from family for the coaches,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “… This makes it worth it that we were able to accomplish something very few people can say.”

The Patriots scored 36 consecutive points after Centennial pulled within 14-7 on Jordan Smith’s 80-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

While the game itself turned into a rout, it was memorable because it marked the end of Bishop Gorman’s decadelong run of state championships. The Patriots stunned the Gaels 30-24 in overtime two weeks earlier, ending Gorman’s 115-game winning streak against in-state foes.

No. 4: Virgin Valley 10, Moapa Valley 7

2006, Class 3A, Arbor View High

Spencer Zarate made a 35-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Virgin Valley defense did the rest in the first meeting between the heated rivals with a state title on the line.

Virgin Valley tied the score on the final play of the first half, when Spencer Planck caught a pass from Dough Hafen at the 2 and backed his way into the end zone. The Bulldogs held the ball the entire third quarter, picking up small chunks of yardage to keep the chains moving and set up the game-winning field goal.

The Pirates had four possessions after Zarate’s kick but didn’t move past the Virgin Valley 46. Moapa Valley finished with 196 total yards and scored first, on a 35-yard pass from Max Jenkins to Brad Weiss with 3:08 left in the first half.

The Pirates got payback over the Bulldogs the next year with a 35-14 win in the 3A title game, the first of back-to-back crowns.

No. 3: Spring Mountain 68, Pahranagat Valley 46

2016, Class 1A, Clark High

Eric Brooks led the Golden Eagles on 10 scoring drives, finishing each with either a touchdown rush or pass, and they shocked the Panthers to end their national eight-man record 104-game winning streak.

Brooks threw for 499 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and two scores for Spring Mountain. Pahranagat Valley had defeated Spring Mountain 12 times by a combined 420 points during the streak, including a 36-18 decision in the regular season.

“If it wasn’t for Pahranagat Valley, we wouldn’t be here,” Spring Mountain coach Aaron Masden said. “They pushed us to improve our schemes and push our kids to get better to compete with them.”

Tyriq McKinney caught 10 passes for 203 yards and five touchdowns, and Damariyae Royal added 131 yards receiving and a score on 11 catches. LaShawn Young grabbed five passes for 90 yards and two scores, including the clinching 61-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Tabor Maxwell threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards and three scores for the Panthers in the final game of his four-year career as a starter.

No. 2: Las Vegas 17, McQueen 10

2001, Class 4A, UNR

Antoine White scored a 3-yard touchdown run in overtime, and the Wildcats held McQueen when linebacker Tommy Colbert tackled Lancer quarterback Jeff Rowe on fourth-and-goal at the 5.

It was the 14th state championship for Las Vegas but first since 1959.

White ran for 159 yards and the game-winning score to run his totals to 2,949 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns for the season, but the day belonged to the Wildcats’ defense.

“Our guys did a good job all day,” White said. “I give it all to the defense.”

The Wildcats sacked Jeff Rowe six times, and the Lancers had 244 yards of total offense. The Wildcats led 10-0 after Steve Creech hit Corey Williams for a 37-yard touchdown with 8:37 left in the second quarter.

McQueen’s touchdown came shortly thereafter. After a White fumble, Rowe hit Corey Patin for a 37-yard TD with 4:39 left in the first half. Clint Stitser tied the score with a 36-yard field goal with 1:29 left in regulation.

No. 1: Moapa Valley 42, Desert Pines 36

2014, Class 3A, Bishop Gorman

The Pirates appeared to be well on their way to a fifth straight loss in the 3A championship game when they trailed 36-14 with less than eight minutes left.

But they rallied to tie the score, and Zach Hymas hit R.J. Hubert for a 10-yard touchdown in overtime. On the next play, Desert Pines’ Dillard Davis couldn’t handle a handoff, and Moapa’s Bo Redd pounced on the ball to clinch the victory.

“We’ve been right here too many times to come away disappointed, and it seemed like we were going to do it again,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said. “To get over this hump and get this monkey off my back, I’m on cloud nine.”

Hymas threw for 303 of his 378 yards after halftime, and Kaleb Bodily had 71 yards and two scores rushing and five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates, who trailed 20-0 at halftime. Hubert had six receptions for 148 yards.

Isaiah Morris ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns rushing and added a 7-yard receiving score for the Jaguars, who dominated Spring Creek 39-6 the next season for their first of back-to-back 3A titles.

