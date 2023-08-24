Top 5 high school football games for Week 2

Bishop Gorman is on the road to face Long Beach Poly in the Nike Kickoff Classic. Faith Lutheran hosts Desert Pines in the top local game this week.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom runs the ball through Palo Verde’s defense during the second half of a high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Top 5 high school football games

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Bishop Gorman vs. Long Beach Poly (California), 4 p.m.

For the second straight week, Gorman will be on the road as it participates in the Nike Kickoff Classic in Beaverton, Oregon. The Gaels had no problems putting up points in their season opener last week, a 63-42 win at Corner Canyon (Utah) while scoring on nine of 10 possessions.

Quarterback Micah Alejado, a Hawaii commit, threw for 224 passing yards and three touchdowns. Michigan commit Micah Kaapana rushed for 232 yards with three touchdowns, and Arizona commit Audric Harris had 185 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.

Gorman’s defense gave up nearly half of its season total of points allowed from last season (92). Despite that, the Gaels had standout performances from young players such as sophomore defensive end Prince Williams, who had 13 tackles and two sacks. Long Beach Poly rolled to a 60-28 victory in its season opener against Konawaena (Hawaii) on Aug. 11.

Basic at Silverado

Silverado worked a late shift last Friday but was able to get in its season opener against Cimarron-Memorial. The Skyhawks won convincingly 38-0 as the game ended close to 11 p.m. Silverado graduated most of its key contributors who helped them win back-to-back 4A state titles but had help from a pair of seniors in their shutout win.

Running back Marcus Council had 75 rushing yards and two touchdown runs while adding a 22-yard touchdown reception. Defensive tackle and UNR commit Jayland McGlothlen had seven tackles, three for loss, and three sacks.

Basic had its scheduled home opener against SLAM Academy last week canceled due to lighting.

Desert Pines at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Faith Lutheran’s two-quarterback system worked last week in its thrilling 24-21 win over Palo Verde. Garyt Odom had a running touchdown and passing touchdown late to tie the game at 21. And Alex Rogers had a passing TD and a pair of key runs late to get the Crusanders into field goal range for kicker Caden Chittenden to win the game.

Desert Pines is led by a pair of UNLV commits, running back Greg Burrell and cornerback Jaylen Allen. The Jaguars had their season opener against Spring Valley canceled last week. They rolled to a 49-21 home win over the Crusaders last season.

Foothill at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Moapa Valley can make a case for having the best home-field advantage in the entire state. The Pirates haven’t lost in Overton since 2019. 5A Division II member Foothill will make the hour-plus voyage and get a firsthand look at the 3A powerhouse.

Shandon Matheson led Moapa Valley with 165 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns in its 34-18 road win over Hurricane (Utah). Foothill senior quarterback Mason Drew threw for 410 yards and four touchdown passes in the Falcons’ 63-34 loss to Clovis East (California) last week.

St. Louis (Hawaii) at Liberty, 6 p.m. Saturday

Liberty had a respectable showing against reigning high school football national champion St. John Bosco (California). The Patriots led 10-7 after the first quarter before giving up three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter in a 42-22 defeat.

Liberty’s special teams shined last week with 228 yards off kickoff returns. Peyton Caldwell racked up 98 yards and Jayden Robertson had 87 yards off kickoff returns.

Saturday’s game is a part of the Island Classic. St. Louis (1-1) is coming off a 52-17 loss to Kahuku last week. St. Louis will play Desert Pines next Friday at 4 p.m. in Las Vegas to continue the Island Classic.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal