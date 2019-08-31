Valley’s top 2 programs have a rough night in Hawaii

Bishop Gorman falls to St. Louis 31-19 in a battle of top-15 teams nationally, while Liberty can’t hold on to early lead in a 34-22 defeat against Mililani.

Arbor View's Xander Quenga (56), Tyler Kincheloe (70), Alex Rago (60), Myles Alvarez (42) and Kyle Holmes (17), rally up the crowd before the last play to win against American Fork in the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Arbor View won 35-34. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Deandre Moore (2) celebrates his interception with Michael Jackson lll during the second half of a football game against Bishop Manogue at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Desert Pines won 34-11. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It was a rough night for the valley’s top two programs.

Bishop Gorman and Liberty traveled to Hawaii for the Aloha Classic and met some rude hosts in St. Louis and Mililani, respectively.

In a battle of teams ranked in the top 15 by USA Today, No. 12 St. Louis jumped to a 21-0 lead over Gorman in the first half and never trailed in a 31-19 victory.

Liberty controlled the early action against Mililani for a 16-0 lead after the first quarter. The Patriots were outscored 34-6 the rest of the way in a 34-22 defeat that leaves them at 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

Rome Odunze was a bright spot for the Gaels (1-1), with six catches for 107 yards and two scores against the St. Louis defense. But the Gorman defense had its own issues slowing down Crusader quarterback Jayden de Laura in the first half.

It also had a scary moment, when linebacker Dahlin Mesake took an accidental helmet-to-helmet shot from a teammate as they converged on a tackle. Mesake was taken off the field in an ambulance, but gave a thumbs-up to the crowd from a stretcher before leaving the field.

The Gorman defense kept St. Louis scoreless in the second half and the Gaels pulled within one score (21-13) in the third quarter. But a crucial error turned into a defensive score for the Crusaders (3-0).

A Gorman running back dropped a pass and stood still with his back to the defense after picking the ball up, not knowing the play was still alive because it was a backward pass. He was blasted in the back by two St. Louis defenders, coughed up the ball and Nick Herbig returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.

Liberty scored on a 57-yard TD pass from Kanyon Stoneking to Edward Gastelum and a 27-yard interception return for a score from Dante Bowers Jr., both of which were followed by two-point conversions to build its 16-0 lead.

Brendyn Agbayani threw for two scores, and Jasiah Alcover added two on the ground to spark the Trojans’ comeback.

Both teams will play at Gorman’s field next week as part of the Polynesian Football Classic. Liberty welcomes St. John Bosco (California), the nation’s fourth-ranked team, to the valley Friday. The Gaels will face Servite (California) on Saturday.

Desert Pines’ defense is dominant

The Jaguars made a statement in shutting down Bishop Manogue 34-11 victory Friday.

It was the opener for both teams, and both had plenty to prove. For Manogue, last year’s state runner-up, it was a chance to show it could handle a tough defense despite losing Peyton Dixon, who rushed for a state-record 3,143 yards and 45 touchdowns last year.

For Desert Pines, it was a chance to show its defense that received plenty of publicity, particularly its defensive line, was more than just hype against a quality opponent.

The Jaguars trailed 11-7 at halftime, but they took in the second half, allowing the Miners 10 yards of offense in the second half.

A Desert Pines offense that struggled at times last season came to life as well. Senior defensive lineman Gabriel Lopez said the Jaguars wanted to show the city they were really here.

They did just that.

Arbor View defies conventional wisdom

There’s an adage against run-based teams that if you can get up on them, they have a more difficult time coming back.

While that’s not completely wrong, the Aggies showed it is possible when they rallied from a 21-0 deficit to defeat American Fork (Utah), 35-34.

Daniel Mitchell rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and Arbor View also helped itself with a touchdown pass – a 38-yarder caught by Mitchell — and a blocked field goal that Rickie Davis took 56 yards for a score.

But it was the Arbor View running game that was the difference. The Aggies ran it 56 times for 372 yards. That takes a toll on a defense. Those runs that didn’t seem to do much early in the game can be the body blows that allow for knockout punches on the ground later, if a team is willing to stick to its gameplan after falling behind.

Arbor View did, and it worked.

Game of the night

Foothill and Canyon Springs were locked in a down-to-the-wire struggle that was decided in the final minute.

Canyon Springs led 14-0 early but was left with the ball trailing by eight late. The Pioneers managed to put together a touchdown drive that culminated with 29 seconds left, but Foothill’s Kevin Plumlee got a hand on the two-point pass.

Canyon Springs wasn’t done. It recovered the onside kick, but time ran out on its last chance for a 29-27 Foothill win.

First glance ahead

In addition to the Polynesian Football Classic, which will include the Gorman and Liberty games, as well as matchups between Desert Pines and Alta (Utah), and Faith Lutheran and Saguaro (Arizona), there are a couple of others that should help to separate the contenders.

Desert Oasis is off to a 2-0 start and gets a challenge from a Palo Verde team that took Friday off after an opening win over Durango. Las Vegas puts its 2-0 record on the line against Silverado, which cruised past Bonanza in its opener Friday.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.