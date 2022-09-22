87°F
Football

Week 6 High school football schedule for Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 12:27 pm
 
Snow Canyon's Makaio Swensen (5) tackles Arbor View's Amari Derby (17) during the first game of ...
Snow Canyon's Makaio Swensen (5) tackles Arbor View's Amari Derby (17) during the first game of the season at Arbor View High School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The game was tied 0-0 at halftime. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school football schedule

All games 6 p.m. unless noted

Friday

5A

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Desert Pines at Centennial

Legacy at Canyon Springs

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

5A vs. 4A

Green Valley at Basic

4A

Bonanza at Coronado

Chaparral at Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Cheyenne

Durango at Del Sol

Las Vegas at Clark

Mojave at Spring Valley

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Sunrise Mountain at Desert Oasis

3A

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

Cadence at Eldorado

Rancho at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

SLAM Nevada at Mater East, 7 p.m.

Somerset-Losee at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley at Western

2A

Lake Mead at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Needles at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.

White Pine at Calvary Chapel, 7 p.m.

1A

Indian Springs at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Beaver Dam

Tonopah at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Mineral County at Virginia City, 1 p.m.

Round Mountain at Wells, 3:30 p.m.

