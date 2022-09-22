Week 6 High school football schedule for Southern Nevada
League play opens for most classes with games Friday and Saturday and a key rivalry matchup in the mix.
High school football schedule
All games 6 p.m. unless noted
Friday
5A
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Desert Pines at Centennial
Legacy at Canyon Springs
Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.
5A vs. 4A
Green Valley at Basic
4A
Bonanza at Coronado
Chaparral at Silverado
Cimarron-Memorial at Cheyenne
Durango at Del Sol
Las Vegas at Clark
Mojave at Spring Valley
Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge
Sunrise Mountain at Desert Oasis
3A
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
Cadence at Eldorado
Rancho at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
SLAM Nevada at Mater East, 7 p.m.
Somerset-Losee at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley at Western
2A
Lake Mead at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Needles at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.
White Pine at Calvary Chapel, 7 p.m.
1A
Indian Springs at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.
Sandy Valley at Beaver Dam
Tonopah at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Mineral County at Virginia City, 1 p.m.
Round Mountain at Wells, 3:30 p.m.