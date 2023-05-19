91°F
Boys Golf

Bishop Gorman rolls to boys golf state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 11:52 am
 
The Bishop Gorman boys golf team shots a two-day total of 593 to claim the Class 5A state title Thursday at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks.

Gorman won by 27 strokes over second-place Shadow Ridge (620). Spanish Springs finished third (635), three shots ahead of fourth-place Palo Verde (638). Reno High completed the top five (643).

The Gaels came out of the gate firing, shooting a first-round score of 293 to build a 20-stroke lead over Shadow Ridge.

“It was talked about every day in practice and before and after each tournament with the intent of peaking for this event,” Gorman coach Dusty Allen said. “That preparation and focus paid off with our best round of the year coming on Day 1 of the tournament, giving us a big lead that we were able to hold on to.”

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson won the individual state title by one stroke at 1-over par (145) over Spanish Springs’ Harrison Hashimoto (146).

Coronado’s Daniel Golan and Brent Chung finished tied for third at four-over 148. Foothill’s Nolan Wilson and Gorman’s Jay Carr and R.J. Arone finished tied for fifth (149).

Class 3A

Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes won the 3A individual state title with a two-day score of 12-over par (154) Wednesday at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

Forbes was the only golfer to shoot in the 70s in the first round (75) and defeated Fernley’s Jacob Holmes by seven strokes (161) to claim the title.

Truckee won the team title by 10 strokes (698) over Fernley (708). Legacy finished third with a two-day score of 714.

Class 2A

North Tahoe rolled to the 2A team title with a two-day score of 640, finishing 60 strokes ahead of second-place Lake Mead (700) Tuesday at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.

North Tahoe took the top two spots in the individual competition with Jaxen Perryman winning by five strokes (146) over teammate Ty Whistler (151). The Meadows’ Cooper Glendon (158) finished third, and Lake Mead’s Cooper Long (161) and Jacob Mertl (164) completed the top five.

Durango won the 4A state team title on May 11, with Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey claiming the individual title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry watches his drive during the Nevada State High School R ...
2019 Boys Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado High’s Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monda ...
State Golf: Michael Sarro, Coronado hold Class 4A leads
RJ

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman watches his drive during the Nevada State High School Region ...
Mountain: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello holds on for win
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Manganello shot 72 on the second day of the Mountain Region golf tournament to finish with a two-day total of 139 — and his second region championship at Reflection Bay on Wednesday evening.

