Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Golf

Palo Verde's Skylor Taylor is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Bishop Gorman's Avery Lazarski is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Bishop Gorman's Jay Carr is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Coronado's Anderson Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Coronado's Brent Chung is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

Bishop Gorman's Dusty Allen is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

First Team

Jay Carr, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and helped the Gaels to the 5A team state title.

Brent Chung, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Vincent Kyle Forbes, Legacy — Won the Class 3A state individual title, was the 3A Desert League regular-season points leader and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Drake Harvey, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A state individual title, was the 4A Mountain League regular-season points leader and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 5A state individual title and was the 5A player of the year as voted by the coaches.

Avery Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — Was the Class 5A Southern Region individual champion and helped the Gaels to the 5A team state title.

Anderson Lee, Coronado — Was the Class 5A Desert League regular-season points leader and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Skylor Taylor, Palo Verde — Was fourth in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season points standings and fourth at the 5A Southern Region tournament to help lead the Panthers to the region title.

Coach of the Year

Dusty Allen, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to the Class 5A team state title, the school’s fourth golf team title but first since 2014.

Second Team

RJ Arone, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and was fifth at the state tournament to help the Gaels to the title.

Joshua Chiu, Palo Verde — Finished sixth in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and was sixth at the 5A Southern Region tournament to help the Panthers to the region title.

Kyle Guloy, Shadow Ridge — Finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Kaeden Habig, Legacy — Finished second in the Class 3A Desert League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Nathan Ingleberger, Las Vegas — Finished second in the Class 4A Mountain League regular-season point standings and finished third at the 4A state tournament.

Ethan Long, Durango — Was the Class 4A Desert League regular-season points leader and helped the Trailblazers to the 4A state title.

Troy Mason, Foothill — Finished fifth in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Nolan Wilson, Foothill — Finished third in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings, fifth at the 5A Southern Region tournament and sixth at state.

Honorable Mention

Agustin Acosta, Boulder City

Bradley Bourne, Doral Academy

Luke Cheplak, Doral Academy

Carson Craig, Faith Lutheran

Cooper Glendon, The Meadows

Brandon Goh, Palo Verde

Daniel Golin, Bishop Gorman

John Harris, Durango

Cash Keller, Moapa Valley

Zach Kilgore, Shadow Ridge

Alex Lac, Clark

Tanner Merback, Las Vegas

Joey Mule, Pahrump Valley

Monty Niu, Faith Lutheran

Carter Nygaard, Pahrump Valley

Maddox Perry, Silverado

Mason Snyder, Palo Verde

Colin Wesolek, Desert Oasis

