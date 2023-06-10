2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.
First Team
Jay Carr, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and helped the Gaels to the 5A team state title.
Brent Chung, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Vincent Kyle Forbes, Legacy — Won the Class 3A state individual title, was the 3A Desert League regular-season points leader and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Drake Harvey, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A state individual title, was the 4A Mountain League regular-season points leader and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 5A state individual title and was the 5A player of the year as voted by the coaches.
Avery Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — Was the Class 5A Southern Region individual champion and helped the Gaels to the 5A team state title.
Anderson Lee, Coronado — Was the Class 5A Desert League regular-season points leader and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Skylor Taylor, Palo Verde — Was fourth in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season points standings and fourth at the 5A Southern Region tournament to help lead the Panthers to the region title.
Coach of the Year
Dusty Allen, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to the Class 5A team state title, the school’s fourth golf team title but first since 2014.
Second Team
RJ Arone, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and was fifth at the state tournament to help the Gaels to the title.
Joshua Chiu, Palo Verde — Finished sixth in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and was sixth at the 5A Southern Region tournament to help the Panthers to the region title.
Kyle Guloy, Shadow Ridge — Finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Kaeden Habig, Legacy — Finished second in the Class 3A Desert League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Nathan Ingleberger, Las Vegas — Finished second in the Class 4A Mountain League regular-season point standings and finished third at the 4A state tournament.
Ethan Long, Durango — Was the Class 4A Desert League regular-season points leader and helped the Trailblazers to the 4A state title.
Troy Mason, Foothill — Finished fifth in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings and was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.
Nolan Wilson, Foothill — Finished third in the Class 5A Desert League regular-season point standings, fifth at the 5A Southern Region tournament and sixth at state.
Honorable Mention
Agustin Acosta, Boulder City
Bradley Bourne, Doral Academy
Luke Cheplak, Doral Academy
Carson Craig, Faith Lutheran
Cooper Glendon, The Meadows
Brandon Goh, Palo Verde
Daniel Golin, Bishop Gorman
John Harris, Durango
Cash Keller, Moapa Valley
Zach Kilgore, Shadow Ridge
Alex Lac, Clark
Tanner Merback, Las Vegas
Joey Mule, Pahrump Valley
Monty Niu, Faith Lutheran
Carter Nygaard, Pahrump Valley
Maddox Perry, Silverado
Mason Snyder, Palo Verde
Colin Wesolek, Desert Oasis
