2019 Boys Soccer Region Tournament Glances

Here are the schedules and results (when available) for the region boys soccer tournaments in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas' Rigo Carrasco (11) scores against Durango's Jason Sotelo (92) in the first half of their Class 4A state boys soccer semifinal game at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Region Boys Soccer Tournaments

Class 4A

Desert Region Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 1 — Basic (0-13) at Foothill (3-13-3), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Game 2 — Desert Oasis (6-8-1) at Silverado (8-9-3), 3:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Game 1 winner at Green Valley (16-7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Clark (5-8-2) at Durango (8-9-3), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Sierra Vista (6-12-2) at Spring Valley (6-9-3), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

At Bettye Wilson Park

Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. Bishop Gorman (21-0-1), 4 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Liberty (12-4-1), 6 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 4 winner vs. Tech (15-3-3), 4 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Coronado (14-3-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Bettye Wilson Park

Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

At Bettye Wilson Park

Championship — Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.

— —

Mountain Region Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 1 — Desert Pines (1-12) at Bonanza (3-10-5), 3:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Cheyenne (0-14) at Legacy (5-10-2), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Game 3 — Shadow Ridge (8-8-4) at Rancho (6-9-3), 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner at Arbor View (10-5-3), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Centennial (3-10-4) at Canyon Springs (10-6-2), 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 winner at Palo Verde (12-7-1), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

At Bettye Wilson Park

Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Las Vegas (19-1-1), 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 4 winner vs. Cimarron-Memorial (12-7-2), 6 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Eldorado (15-2-4), 4 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Faith Lutheran (13-5-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

At Bettye Wilson Park

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

At Bettye Wilson Park

Championship — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m.

— —

— —

Class 3A

Southern Region Tournament

At Bettye Wilson Park

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Game 1 — Sunrise No. 4 seed vs. Sunset No. 1 seed, 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Sunset No. 3 seed vs. Sunrise No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — Sunset No. 4 seed vs. Sunrise No. 1 seed, 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Sunrise No. 3 seed vs. Sunset No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.