Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) winds up for an attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

First team

Grayson Elisaldez, Coronado — The 5A defensive player of the year was the top defender for the state champions.

Dylan Flores, Coronado — Scored a team-high 18 goals and registered 19 assists for the 5A state champions.

Henri Kettner, Palo Verde — The 5A goalie of the year had 13 shutouts and a 0.808 goals against average for the state runner-up.

Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The 5A player of the year and golden boot winner scored 25 goals and added seven assists.

Preston Mendenhall, Palo Verde — Anchored the Panthers’ defense, helping them win the 5A Southern League title and reach the state title match.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Academy — The 3A player of the year scored 22 goals and recorded 17 assists for the state runner-up.

Walter Ochoa, Bonanza — The 4A player of the year and golden boot winner scored a state-high 47 goals for the state runner-up.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM Academy — The 3A golden boot winner scored 30 goals and added 20 assists for the state runner-up.

Luke Ostler, Eldorado — The defender was an All-5A state selection for the Southern League semifinalists.

Logan Pierce, Coronado — Recorded 12 shutouts, won 20 games and posted a 0.627 goals against average for the 5A state champions.

Dominic Portale, Sierra Vista — The 4A Desert League defensive player of the year anchored the Mountain Lions’ defense and scored 13 goals for the 4A state champions.

Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista — The 4A Desert League offensive player of the year scored 29 goals and added 11 assists for the 4A state champions.

Angel Reveles, Eldorado — Scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists for the 5A Southern League semifinalists.

Aiden Sena, Coronado — The All-5A state midfielder was a key contributor for the 5A state champions.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman — The 5A offensive player of the year scored 25 goals and chipped in 11 assists.

Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde — Scored seven goals and added 14 assists as an All-5A state midfielder for the state runner-up.

Coach of the Year

Dustin Barton, Coronado — Guided the Cougars to the 5A state title, the Southern League regular-season title and a 20-2-4 record.

Second Team

Cy Adams, Coronado — Was an All-5A state selection for the 5A state champions.

Henyor Archila, Eldorado — Scored 13 goals for the 5A Southern League semifinalists.

Cruz Carranza, Doral Academy — Was fourth in the state with 26 goals and added nine assists.

Riley Galloway, Sierra Vista — Was the top defender and an all-state selection for the 4A state champions.

Kaleb Grance, Arbor View — Was an All-5A state defensive midfielder and had a team-high eight assists for the Aggies.

Julian Gugino, Desert Oasis — The 4A Desert League goalie of the year had a 0.828 goals against average.

Alonso Gutierrez Chavez, Canyon Springs — The 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year scored 21 goals.

Danny Isidro, Virgin Valley — The 3A Desert League defensive player of the year anchored a defense that allowed 12 regular-season goals and reached the state semifinals.

Isaiah Jordan, Liberty — The 4A Desert League defensive player of the year helped the Patriots to a 16-4-2 record.

Evan Odle, Palo Verde — Scored 16 goals and added seven assists for the 5A state runner-up.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — Scored a team-high 17 goals for the 4A state semifinalists.

Luke Parker, Bishop Gorman — Scored 13 goals and added eight assists for the 5A Southern League semifinalists.

Jose Quintero, Bonanza — Scored 13 goals and had a team-high 21 assists for the 4A state runner-up.

Alex Rivera, Virgin Valley — The 3A Desert League offensive player of the year scored 19 goals and added 18 assists.

Michael Umana, Sunrise Mountain — Scored 13 goals, added nine assists and was an All-5A state forward.

Tyler Vander Veldt, Faith Lutheran — The 4A Mountain League goalie of the year recorded 14 shutouts and 91 saves.

Honorable mention

Isaiah Aguilar-Perez, Chaparral

Adrian Avalos, Bonanza

Julian Batiz, Mater East

Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs

Micheal Cruzado, Desert Oasis

Micahel DiOrio, Liberty

Andre Duran, Virgin Valley

Justin Geracci, Palo Verde

Darin Gomez, Chaparral

Yahir Gomez, Canyon Springs

Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran

Cristian Leon, Mater East

Ariel Lopez, Las Vegas

Isaiah Martinez, Palo Verde

Luis Martinez, Eldorado

Michael Pelcastre, Sunrise Mountain

Luis Quiroz, Cheyenne

Angel Robles, Cimarron-Memorial

Angel Rosas, Virgin Valley

Leo Sanches, Sierra Vista

Joshua Sanchez, Mater East

Luis Sarellano-Lopez, Tech

Nathan Soto, Sierra Vista

Julian Varela, Bonanza

Osbrayan Verdugo Leon, Canyon Springs

