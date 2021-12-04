Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Palo Verde's Yuval Cohen (white jersey) battles Hug's Alan Gutierrez for the ball during the NIAA boy's soccer championship in Reno on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)

Arbor View's Nicholas Walker is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Palo Verde's Nicholas Webster is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Palo Verde's Scott Hunt is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Palo Verde's Yuval Cohen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Tech's Aaron Ulloa-Tapia is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Eldorado's Adrian Figueroa-Corrales is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Bishop Gorman's Braden Flannery is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Las Vegas' Christian Valencia is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Eldorado's Jonathan Hernandez-Delgado is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Eldorado's Jorge Sandoval-Gonzalez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Sunrise Mountain's Kristian Botello is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Coronado's Vicente Ayala is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Coronado's Chase Ciobanu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

First team

Kellin Aguiar, SLAM Academy — The senior was the top offensive threat for the Class 3A state champion and scored a hat trick in the Southern Region championship game.

Vicente Ayala, Coronado — The senior was the Class 5A Mountain League defensive player of the year for the state runner-up.

Kristian Botello, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had 18 goals and nine assists for the Class 4A state champion.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had 20 goals and 11 assists for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore was second in the valley in total points (40 goals, 14 assists) and was the Class 5A Mountain League offensive player of the year for the state champion.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League offensive player of the year with 29 goals and 15 assists.

Braden Flannery, Bishop Gorman — The senior was one of the valley’s top defenders and helped lead the young Gaels to a 10-3-3 record.

Jonathan Hernandez-Delgado, Eldorado — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League goalkeeper of the year with a valley-high 13 shutouts.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior led the Spartans with 15 goals and tied for the team lead with eight assists.

Jorge Sandoval-Gonzalez, Eldorado — The Class 5A Desert League defensive player of the year had 122 steals.

Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior was the Roadrunners’ top playmaker with eight goals and 13 assists.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had 33 goals and nine assists for the Class 5A regular-season champion Wildcats.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had a state-best 50 goals and 16 assists to earn Class 4A offensive player of the year honors.

Nicholas Webster, Palo Verde — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League goalkeeper of the year for the state champion.

Coach of the Year

Scott Hunt, Palo Verde — The first-year coach led the Panthers to a 22-2-1 record and the Class 5A state championship, the second boys soccer title in school history.

Second team

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior was third in the valley with 91 points (37 goals, 17 assists) for the Class 3A runner-up.

Collin Anderson, Coronado — The senior helped spark the offense with 11 assists for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had 20 goals and 26 assists for the Class 5A regular-season champion.

Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior had 15 goals and 11 assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Sergio Gonzalez, Mojave — The senior earned Class 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year honors.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had 16 goals and 10 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Ian Kearney, Clark — The senior led the Chargers in goals and assists for a 13-2-2 team.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had eight shutouts for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Nick Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The junior helped the Gaels to a 10-3-3 record with 11 goals and seven assists.

Rafael Lucio-Vargas, Eldorado — The junior was second in the valley with 21 assists and added eight goals.

Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 21 goals and 10 assists to lead the 17-9-2 Mustangs.

Hayden Polakowski, Clark — The senior was the Class 4A Desert League goalkeeper of the year and finished second in the valley with 10 shutouts.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had 13 goals and 13 assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had a team-high 22 goals and added six assists.

Honorable mention

Jacob Arrellano, Arbor View

Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista

Joshua Barahona, Mojave

George Charles, Bishop Gorman

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley

Quentin Gomez, Palo Verde

Finn Gustafson, Coronado

Julian Hernandez, Las Vegas

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City

Alex Kruleski, Sierra Vista

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial

Jose Moran, Eldorado

Grant Nehls, Clark

Ryan Ornstein, Faith Lutheran

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran

Alejandro Polanco, Centennial

Zane Ranney, Boulder City

Logan Renteria, Faith Lutheran

Alex Robles, Shadow Ridge

Sebastian Sosa, Las Vegas

Jessey Trejo, Western