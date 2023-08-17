Boys soccer preview: Gorman, Eldorado, Palo Verde top loaded 5A

Some of the top high school boys soccer teams — such as Class 5A state champion Bishop Gorman, Eldorado and Palo Verde — are replacing key contributors from last season.

Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart (15) and Eldorado’s Ricardo Velez (24) jump for possession of the ball during a Class 5A boys high school soccer state championship game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Henri Kettner kicks the ball into play during a boys high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart winds up to attempt a goal while Eldorado’s Angel Reveles De La Cruz (22) runs to defend during a Class 5A boys high school soccer state championship game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Boys soccer coaches in the Class 5A expect the usual suspects to battle at the top of the Southern League — reigning state champion Bishop Gorman, runner-up Eldorado and regular-season champion Palo Verde.

But as is the case almost every season, coaches are still figuring out the group they have after losing notable star players to graduation.

The boys soccer season begins Thursday with most of the top teams seeing action in various tournaments. With a tight race emerging in 5A, coaches have spent the lead-up to the new season looking to see who can step in for the departing players.

“For the teams that are a little deeper, I think (it) will be in their favor,” Palo Verde coach Scott Hunt said.

Gorman graduated 16 players from its title-winning team. Palo Verde lost its top two goal scorers, as did Eldorado and Coronado, which finished second in the regular-season standings last season.

For the Panthers, who won the state title in 2021 and lost to Gorman in the Southern Region playoffs last season, Hunt said he’s looking forward to seeing which of his new players “fill the void” on offense. The Panthers return all three starting midfielders from last season and senior goalie Henri Kettner.

“We have some new faces with seven new guys,” Hunt said. “There’s a lot of players battling for starting positions. If we can get that blend and the right mix, I think we’ll be there.”

Eldorado coach David Ostler said that even though the Sundevils will be led by 12 seniors, they will still need some time to jell. Ostler said the Sundevils will be “pretty solid” defensively with junior goalie Aldair Castelo and senior midfielder Angel Reveles De La Cruz, who Ostler said is the best midfielder in town.

Like girls soccer, the 5A Southern League for boys will feature 10 teams with everyone playing each other twice. Ostler said keeping players fresh will be key for all 5A teams, but he doesn’t expect there will be too many chances to get players rested during league games.

“This year is going to be harder,” Ostler said. “Depth will matter this year. It’s a murderers’ row of opponents. There are no days off.”

Gorman coach Kyle McKenna said the Gaels have some work to do defensively, but he likes the group offensively, led by forwards Chase Stewart, a sophomore, and junior Luke Parker.

McKenna said many of the young players on this year’s roster were brought up to varsity at the end of last season, and he has stressed to them the importance of playing together to compete for a state title.

“You can’t just rely on the 11 guys on the field. It takes eight guys on the bench to come in and pick up that level of play,” McKenna said. “It also takes an entire team to coordinate with each other. If you’re not on the same page working with the same goal, things can fall apart quickly in this league.”

Hunt said Arbor View and Sunrise Mountain, which both moved up from 4A, will be expected to compete. Ostler said Cimarron-Memorial will be strong this year, and McKenna said Coronado will be “very competitive.”

Gorman made its run to the title last season as a No. 5 seed entering the Southern Region playoffs. Hunt said the Gaels’ run last season is proof that whoever jells the best will have a shot at the title.

“Come playoff time, it’s about whoever is peaking at that time,” Hunt said. “Gorman did that last year. It’s not about who’s good now, it’s about who’s good at the end of the season.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.