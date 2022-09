Cimarron-Memorial scored twice in the second half to break open a one-goal game Wednesday at Durango High School.

Durango’s Nicholas Lortz (33) collides with Cimarron-Memorial’s George Ruiz, right, during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Anthony Lopez-Tzunum (11) breaks away with the ball followed by Cimarron-Memorial players during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Anthony Lopez-Tzunum (11) runs to secure the ball before it goes out of bounds during a high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango goaltender Joshua Wong kicks the ball into play during a high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Nain Navarro, left, steals the ball from Durango’s Anthony Lopez-Tzunum (11) during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Nain Navarro (11) jumps to kick during a high school soccer game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial players celebrate after winning a high school soccer game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Ritchard Miranda (27) scores a goal on Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Anthony Cespedes, left, during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Donovan Rangel (23) congratulates his teammate Ritchard Miranda (27) after Miranda scored a goal against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Nain Navarro, left, kicks the ball against Durango’s Anthony Lopez-Tzunum during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Aleksander Benov (17) drives toward Cimarron-Memorial’s goal during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial steals the ball from Durango during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Joshua Wong (22) heads the ball during a high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Aleksander Benov (17) runs to keep the ball in bounds during a high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, center, passes to a teammate while Durango’s Donovan Rangel (23) and Nicholas Lortz (33) close in on him during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, left, collides with Durango’s Ritchard Miranda (27) while he attempts to pass during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango’s Ritchard Miranda (27) keeps his eyes on the ball while running for possession during a high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial beat Durango 5-2 in a boys soccer match Wednesday at Durango High School.

