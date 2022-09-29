Cimarron-Memorial boys soccer pulls away from Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Miguel Pina-Rodriguez scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Cimarron-Memorial to a 3-1 boys soccer victory Wednesday over visiting Las Vegas.
Cimarron scored two goals in the second half to a break the match that was 1-1 at halftime.
