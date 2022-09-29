83°F
Boys Soccer

Cimarron-Memorial boys soccer pulls away from Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2022 - 7:39 pm
 
Las Vegas' Daryan Coronel (7) moves the ball under pressure from Cimarron-Memorial during a soc ...
Las Vegas' Daryan Coronel (7) moves the ball under pressure from Cimarron-Memorial during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Christian Valencia (9) gets tripped up by an unidentified Cimarron-Memorial player d ...
Las Vegas' Christian Valencia (9) gets tripped up by an unidentified Cimarron-Memorial player during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) shoots during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on ...
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) shoots during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) shoots during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on ...
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) shoots during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper RJ Murillo (1) jumps to block a ball that went out of bounds durin ...
Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper RJ Murillo (1) jumps to block a ball that went out of bounds during a soccer game against Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's midfielder Jonathon Walter (8) reacts after the team scored against Las Veg ...
Cimarron-Memorial's midfielder Jonathon Walter (8) reacts after the team scored against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's midfielder Jonathon Walter (8) reacts after the team scored against Las Veg ...
Cimarron-Memorial's midfielder Jonathon Walter (8) reacts after the team scored against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial players react after the team scored against Las Vegas during a soccer game at ...
Cimarron-Memorial players react after the team scored against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Victor Mateo (4) heads the ball during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High Schoo ...
Las Vegas' Victor Mateo (4) heads the ball during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) scores a goal past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper RJ Murillo (1) d ...
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) scores a goal past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper RJ Murillo (1) during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) scores a goal past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper RJ Murillo (1) d ...
Las Vegas' Daniel Murillo (11) scores a goal past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper RJ Murillo (1) during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas and Cimarron-Memorial players view for the ball during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memo ...
Las Vegas and Cimarron-Memorial players view for the ball during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's Gio Rojas (9) kicks the ball during a soccer game against Las Vegas at Cima ...
Cimarron-Memorial's Gio Rojas (9) kicks the ball during a soccer game against Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miguel Pina-Rodriguez scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Cimarron-Memorial to a 3-1 boys soccer victory Wednesday over visiting Las Vegas.

Cimarron scored two goals in the second half to a break the match that was 1-1 at halftime.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

