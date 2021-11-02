Coronado beats Bishop Gorman to open Class 5A boys soccer playoffs
Vicente Ayala scored two goals, and Coronado edged Bishop Gorman 2-1 for its ninth straight win in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.
Vicente Ayala scored two goals, and fourth-seeded Coronado edged No. 5 Bishop Gorman 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer playoffs Monday at Bettye Wilson Park.
Ayala found the net off a corner kick from Chase Ciobanu in the first half, then broke a 1-1 tie with an unassisted goal with about 15 minutes left.
The Cougars (11-2-3) started the season 2-2-3 but have since won nine straight. They will face No. 1 seed Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Bishop Gorman finished 10-3-3.
Las Vegas 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — Julian Hernandez and Christian Valencia scored second-half goals, and the top-seeded Wildcats blanked the No. 8 Spartans.
Daryan Colonel and Keaton McCoy had assists for Las Vegas (17-2), while Angel Galindo earned the shutout in goal. Cimarron-Memorial finishes 7-11-5.
Palo Verde 4, Tech 1 — Matthew Vogel scored two goals, and the second-seeded Panthers ousted the No. 7 Roadrunners.
Quentin Gomez and Richard Antonucci added a goal apiece for Palo Verde (17-2-2), which received three assists from Yuval Cohen and one from Marcus Ragin. The Panthers led 3-1 at halftime.
Palo Verde advances to meet No. 3 Eldorado at 6 p.m. in the regional semifinals. Tech finishes 13-8-1.
Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 0 — Adrian Figueroa-Corrales had two goals and one assist, and the third-seeded Sundevils shut out the No. 6 Pioneers.
Eldorado (14-6-1) also got a goal from Lous Martinez and two assists from Rafa Lucio to break open a scoreless tie at halftime. Jonathan Hernandez earned the shutout in goal. Canyon Springs finishes 8-7.
Girls volleyball
Centennial 3, Palo Verde 1 — At Palo Verde, the Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed from the Mountain League, stunned the Desert League champion Panthers, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.
Centennial (12-20) will play at Silverado in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Palo Verde finishes 18-14.
Silverado 3, Foothill 0 — At Silverado, the Skyhawks took a close opening set and then cruised to a 26-24, 25-14, 25-15 victory.
Silverado (19-7), the No. 2 team from the Mountain League, advances to the regional semifinals. Foothill, the Desert League’s No. 3, finishes 13-12.
Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Bishop Gorman, Sophia Ewalefo had 22 kills and 21 assists, and the two-time defending state champion Gaels rallied from two sets down for the 23-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-8 win.
Caroline Edgeworth had 58 assists and Tatum Thompson 23 digs for the Gaels (26-7). Bianca Richardson led Faith Lutheran (17-20) with 16 kills and 16 digs.
Gorman will host Shadow Ridge in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Shadow Ridge 3, Coronado 1 — At Coronado, the Mustangs went on the road and held on for a 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21 win over the Cougars.
Shadow Ridge (22-9), the No. 3 team from the Mountain League, advances to the regional semifinals. Coronado, the Desert League’s No. 2, finishes 20-14.