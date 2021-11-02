Coronado beats Bishop Gorman to open Class 5A boys soccer playoffs

Vicente Ayala scored two goals, and Coronado edged Bishop Gorman 2-1 for its ninth straight win in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Coronado High Schoolճ Ethan Mccalla (23) pushes past Bishop Gorman High Schoolճ Nathaniel Roberts (8) to steal the ball during a Class 5A boys playoff game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman High Schoolճ Nathaniel Roberts (8) tries to reach the ball before Coronado High Schoolճ Vance Borozinski (5) and Chase Ciobanu (10) during a Class 5A boys playoff game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Coronado High Schoolճ Collin Anderson (8) jumps to kick the ball during a Class 5A boys playoff game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman High Schoolճ (14) attempts to push past Coronado High Schoolճ Collin Anderson (8) and Francisco Avila (14) during a Class 5A boys playoff game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman High Schoolճ Nathaniel Roberts (8) keeps ahead of Coronado High Schoolճ Ethan Mccalla (23) to keep the ball during a Class 5A boys playoff game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Coronado High School players cheer after winning a Class 5A boys playoff game against Bishop Gorman High School for on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Coronado High School players cheer after winning a Class 5A boys playoff game against Bishop Gorman High School for on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

Vicente Ayala scored two goals, and fourth-seeded Coronado edged No. 5 Bishop Gorman 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer playoffs Monday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Ayala found the net off a corner kick from Chase Ciobanu in the first half, then broke a 1-1 tie with an unassisted goal with about 15 minutes left.

The Cougars (11-2-3) started the season 2-2-3 but have since won nine straight. They will face No. 1 seed Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Bishop Gorman finished 10-3-3.

Las Vegas 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — Julian Hernandez and Christian Valencia scored second-half goals, and the top-seeded Wildcats blanked the No. 8 Spartans.

Daryan Colonel and Keaton McCoy had assists for Las Vegas (17-2), while Angel Galindo earned the shutout in goal. Cimarron-Memorial finishes 7-11-5.

Palo Verde 4, Tech 1 — Matthew Vogel scored two goals, and the second-seeded Panthers ousted the No. 7 Roadrunners.

Quentin Gomez and Richard Antonucci added a goal apiece for Palo Verde (17-2-2), which received three assists from Yuval Cohen and one from Marcus Ragin. The Panthers led 3-1 at halftime.

Palo Verde advances to meet No. 3 Eldorado at 6 p.m. in the regional semifinals. Tech finishes 13-8-1.

Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 0 — Adrian Figueroa-Corrales had two goals and one assist, and the third-seeded Sundevils shut out the No. 6 Pioneers.

Eldorado (14-6-1) also got a goal from Lous Martinez and two assists from Rafa Lucio to break open a scoreless tie at halftime. Jonathan Hernandez earned the shutout in goal. Canyon Springs finishes 8-7.

Girls volleyball

Centennial 3, Palo Verde 1 — At Palo Verde, the Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed from the Mountain League, stunned the Desert League champion Panthers, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Centennial (12-20) will play at Silverado in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Palo Verde finishes 18-14.

Silverado 3, Foothill 0 — At Silverado, the Skyhawks took a close opening set and then cruised to a 26-24, 25-14, 25-15 victory.

Silverado (19-7), the No. 2 team from the Mountain League, advances to the regional semifinals. Foothill, the Desert League’s No. 3, finishes 13-12.

Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Bishop Gorman, Sophia Ewalefo had 22 kills and 21 assists, and the two-time defending state champion Gaels rallied from two sets down for the 23-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-8 win.

Caroline Edgeworth had 58 assists and Tatum Thompson 23 digs for the Gaels (26-7). Bianca Richardson led Faith Lutheran (17-20) with 16 kills and 16 digs.

Gorman will host Shadow Ridge in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Shadow Ridge 3, Coronado 1 — At Coronado, the Mustangs went on the road and held on for a 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21 win over the Cougars.

Shadow Ridge (22-9), the No. 3 team from the Mountain League, advances to the regional semifinals. Coronado, the Desert League’s No. 2, finishes 20-14.