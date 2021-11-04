Coronado stuns top-seeded Las Vegas in boys soccer shootout

Fourth-seeded Coronado advanced to the Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer championship game after tying No. 1 Las Vegas 2-2 and winning a 5-4 shootout.

Sunrise Mountain's Caleb Castano (19) eyes his pass while Green Valley's Edwin Lagunas-Monroy (0) falls back and his teammates Noah Earl (2) and Isaac Earl (5) run for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ryder Breeden put in the final goal in penalty kicks, and sent fourth-seeded Coronado past No. 1 Las Vegas.

The game was tied 2-2 in regulation, with the Cougars (12-1-3) claiming the shootout 5-4 Wednesday night at Bettye Wilson Park to advance to the Class 5A Southern Region championship game against Palo Verde at noon Saturday.

Chase Ciobanu scored both of Coronado’s goals in regulation in the first half. Las Vegas (17-3) fought back with goals from Christian Valencia and Diego Carrasco in the second half to tie the score despite playing with 10 men after a first-half red card. Carrasco also had an assist.

Second-seeded Palo Verde advanced with a 2-1 overtime win over Eldorado.

Class 4A state tournament

Sunrise Mountain 2, Legacy 0 — Caleb Castano had two goals, and the top-seeded Miners shut out the No. 16 Longhorns.

Mario Juarez and Kevin Ruiz had an assist apiece for Sunrise Mountain (13-0-3). Legacy finishes 2-14-3. Sunrise Mountain will meet No. 8 Desert Oasis (7-6-5), which got a goal from Alessandro Fletan to beat Sierra Vista (8-11-3) 1-0.

Mojave 5, Faith Lutheran 2 — Justin Pantoja had two goals and one assist, and the fifth-seeded Rattlers beat the No. 12 Crusaders.

Joshua Barahona and Gabriel Gomez added one goal and one assist apiece for Mojave (11-3-3). Logan Renteria scored two goals for Faith Lutheran (10-10-2). Mojave advances to meet No. 4 Clark (11-2-2), which scored in overtime to advance past No. 13 Desert Pines (6-11-3) 1-0.

Green Valley 5, Foothill 2 — Anwar Torres had two goals and one assist, and the second-seeded Gators beat the No. 15 Falcons.

Eden Houle had one goal and one assist for Green Valley (17-2-3). Foothill finishes 5-15-3. Green Valley will meet No. 7 Western (11-7-3), a 2-0 winner over No. 10 Valley (9-9-4).

Shadow Ridge 2, Bonanza 1 — Joseph Satterwhite scored two goals, and the sixth-seeded Mustangs held off the No. 11 Bengals.

Ian Martinez added an assist for Shadow Ridge (17-8-2). Bonanza finishes 5-7-4. Shadow Ridge advances to meet No. 3 Arbor View (18-4-1), which beat No. 14 Silverado (5-12-2) 4-1.

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 1 — At Bishop Gorman, Sophia Ewalefo had 25 kills, Leilia Toailoa added 19 and the Gaels advanced to the Class 5A Southern Region final over the Mustangs, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 25-15.

The Gaels will meet Centennial for the regional championship at noon Saturday at Durango High.

Caroline Edgeworth had 48 assists and Tatum Thompson 41 digs for Bishop Gorman (28-6), the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League. Shadow Ridge, the Mountain League’s No. 3, finishes 21-10.

Centennial 3, Silverado 0 — At Silverado, Charlece Ohiaeri had 10 kills and nine digs, and Centennial pulled off its second straight road upset, beating the Skyhawks 25-18, 26-24, 25-18.

Centennial (13-20), the Mountain League’s No. 4 seed, opened with a four-set win over Desert League No. 1 Palo Verde on Monday. Silverado, the Mountain League’s No. 2, finishes 20-8.