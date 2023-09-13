78°F
Boys Soccer

Eldorado defeats No. 4 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 11:28 pm
 
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) makes a save against against during a boys high school socc ...
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) makes a save against against during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado celebrates after scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Arbor Vi ...
Eldorado celebrates after scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, behind, defends against Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) during a bo ...
Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, behind, defends against Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado's Abraham Chavez (1) slide tackles Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) during a boys high sch ...
Eldorado's Abraham Chavez (1) slide tackles Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Aren Khanjian (11) dribbles against Eldorado's Henyor Archila, right, during a boy ...
Arbor View's Aren Khanjian (11) dribbles against Eldorado's Henyor Archila, right, during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, center, receives a pass from teammate Jesse Garcia (20) while Ar ...
Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, center, receives a pass from teammate Jesse Garcia (20) while Arbor View's Aaron Kison (15) defends during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) goes up for a header Arbor View's Adam Lahav (2) be ...
Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) goes up for a header Arbor View's Adam Lahav (2) before Eldorado scored during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View goalkeeper James Howard (23) can’t save a goal by Eldorado during a boys high ...
Arbor View goalkeeper James Howard (23) can’t save a goal by Eldorado during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save on a penalty kick but the ball misses the ...
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save on a penalty kick but the ball misses the post while Arbor View's Luke LaPointe (20) kicks during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke, center right, dribbles against Arbor View's Salman Shah (6) dur ...
Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke, center right, dribbles against Arbor View's Salman Shah (6) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) runs the ball up the field followed by Eldorado defender Danie ...
Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) runs the ball up the field followed by Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado midfielder Luis Martinez (10) dribbles up the field during a boys high school soccer g ...
Eldorado midfielder Luis Martinez (10) dribbles up the field during a boys high school soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) watches the ball after Arbor View's Kyle Valentine (19) kept ...
Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) watches the ball after Arbor View's Kyle Valentine (19) kept it inbounds during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Luke LaPointe (20) reacts after scoring during a boys high school soccer game agai ...
Arbor View's Luke LaPointe (20) reacts after scoring during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save an attempted against goal while Eldorado&# ...
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save an attempted against goal while Eldorado’s Luke Ostler (18) defends and Arbor View's Benjamin Renteria Diaz, right, follows through during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Oziel Gomez (10) jumps to kick while Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto, back cente ...
Arbor View's Oziel Gomez (10) jumps to kick while Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto, back center, looks on during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) winds up for an attempted goal during a boys high school socce ...
Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) winds up for an attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Parker Castillo (00) breaks away after the ball during a boys high school soccer g ...
Arbor View's Parker Castillo (00) breaks away after the ball during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Oziel Gomez (10) gains a header over Eldorado during a boys high school soccer gam ...
Arbor View's Oziel Gomez (10) gains a header over Eldorado during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) kicks an attempted goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) du ...
Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) kicks an attempted goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado claps toward their fan section after winning a boys high school soccer game against Ar ...
Eldorado claps toward their fan section after winning a boys high school soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henyor Archila scored two goals to lead Eldorado to a 4-3 road victory over Arbor View, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a boys soccer game Tuesday.

Luis Martinez and Joaquin Garcia each scored a goal for Eldorado (6-5-1, 2-3-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Eldorado next plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. Arbor View (2-2-1, 2-2-1) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

