Eldorado defeats No. 4 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Eldorado claimed a road victory over Arbor View in a boys soccer game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) makes a save against against during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado celebrates after scoring a goal during a boys high school soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, behind, defends against Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado's Abraham Chavez (1) slide tackles Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Aren Khanjian (11) dribbles against Eldorado's Henyor Archila, right, during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, center, receives a pass from teammate Jesse Garcia (20) while Arbor View's Aaron Kison (15) defends during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) goes up for a header Arbor View's Adam Lahav (2) before Eldorado scored during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View goalkeeper James Howard (23) can’t save a goal by Eldorado during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save on a penalty kick but the ball misses the post while Arbor View's Luke LaPointe (20) kicks during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke, center right, dribbles against Arbor View's Salman Shah (6) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) runs the ball up the field followed by Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado midfielder Luis Martinez (10) dribbles up the field during a boys high school soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) watches the ball after Arbor View's Kyle Valentine (19) kept it inbounds during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Luke LaPointe (20) reacts after scoring during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save an attempted against goal while Eldorado’s Luke Ostler (18) defends and Arbor View's Benjamin Renteria Diaz, right, follows through during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Oziel Gomez (10) jumps to kick while Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto, back center, looks on during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) winds up for an attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Parker Castillo (00) breaks away after the ball during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Oziel Gomez (10) gains a header over Eldorado during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) kicks an attempted goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado claps toward their fan section after winning a boys high school soccer game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henyor Archila scored two goals to lead Eldorado to a 4-3 road victory over Arbor View, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a boys soccer game Tuesday.

Luis Martinez and Joaquin Garcia each scored a goal for Eldorado (6-5-1, 2-3-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Eldorado next plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. Arbor View (2-2-1, 2-2-1) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

