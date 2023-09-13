Eldorado defeats No. 4 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Eldorado claimed a road victory over Arbor View in a boys soccer game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Henyor Archila scored two goals to lead Eldorado to a 4-3 road victory over Arbor View, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, in a boys soccer game Tuesday.
Luis Martinez and Joaquin Garcia each scored a goal for Eldorado (6-5-1, 2-3-0 Class 5A Southern League).
Eldorado next plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. Arbor View (2-2-1, 2-2-1) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.