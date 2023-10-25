74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Soccer

Eldorado, Las Vegas High play to draw boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 11:34 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 12:12 am
Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) kicks the ball up the field during the second half of a boy ...
Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) kicks the ball up the field during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado's Henyor Archila, center right, heads the ball for an attempted goal during the second ...
Eldorado's Henyor Archila, center right, heads the ball for an attempted goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal on Eldorado g ...
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal on Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto (8) is tripped up by Las Vegas' Oscar Sandoval (8) during the ...
Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto (8) is tripped up by Las Vegas' Oscar Sandoval (8) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado celebrates a goal by their Henyor Archila (7) during the second half of a boys high sc ...
Eldorado celebrates a goal by their Henyor Archila (7) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) attempts a goal during the second half of a boys hi ...
Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) attempts a goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas jumps to head away an Eldorado penalty kick during the second half of a boys high sch ...
Las Vegas jumps to head away an Eldorado penalty kick during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina (1) saves a shot by Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) whil ...
Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina (1) saves a shot by Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) while Garcia falls into him during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) and Las Vegas' Valentin Mendoza (21) battle near the goal d ...
Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) and Las Vegas' Valentin Mendoza (21) battle near the goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) kicks a goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during ...
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) kicks a goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Sebastian Fronda (7) gains a header over Eldorado during the first half of a ...
Las Vegas’ Sebastian Fronda (7) gains a header over Eldorado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) battles for the ball with Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18 ...
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) battles for the ball with Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas celebrates their Lex Madrigal’s (10) goal over Eldorado during the first half ...
Las Vegas celebrates their Lex Madrigal’s (10) goal over Eldorado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas surrounds their Sebastian Fronda after he scored on Eldorado during the first half of ...
Las Vegas surrounds their Sebastian Fronda after he scored on Eldorado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado's Ivan Martinez (17) runs for the ball against Las Vegas' Sebastian Fronda (11) during ...
Eldorado's Ivan Martinez (17) runs for the ball against Las Vegas' Sebastian Fronda (11) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado's Ivan Martinez (17) runs for the ball against Las Vegas' Sebastian Fronda (11) during ...
Eldorado's Ivan Martinez (17) runs for the ball against Las Vegas' Sebastian Fronda (11) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas' Bautista Silva (32) winds up to kick during the first half of a boys high school soc ...
Las Vegas' Bautista Silva (32) winds up to kick during the first half of a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) makes a save against Las Vegas during the first half of a b ...
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) makes a save against Las Vegas during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado and Las Vegas played to a 3-3 tie in a boys soccer match Tuesday night at Eldorado.

Angel Reveles scored two goals, and Henyor Archila added a goal for Eldorado (11-9-4, 7-7-3 Class 5A Southern League), who trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Lex Madrigal scored two goals, and Sebastian Fronda scored a goal for Las Vegas (7-8-5, 4-8-5).

Eldorado plays at No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Las Vegas hosts No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Turnovers help Shadow Ridge upset Arbor View in playoffs — PHOTOS
Turnovers help Shadow Ridge upset Arbor View in playoffs — PHOTOS
2
Top 5 football playoff performances, Thursday’s high school scores
Top 5 football playoff performances, Thursday’s high school scores
3
Roundup: Coronado upsets Desert Pines, gets Gorman next
Roundup: Coronado upsets Desert Pines, gets Gorman next
4
UPDATED: Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule
UPDATED: Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule
5
Green Valley holds off Sierra Vista in 3OT for playoff victory
Green Valley holds off Sierra Vista in 3OT for playoff victory
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bishop Gorman downs No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman downs No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Hunter LaPointe
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Hunter LaPointe
No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 3 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS
No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 3 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS
No. 2 Palo Verde defeats Western in boys soccer — PHOTOS
No. 2 Palo Verde defeats Western in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Prep rankings: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM still No. 1 in football
Prep rankings: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM still No. 1 in football
Roundup: Gorman routs Shadow Ridge after slow start
Roundup: Gorman routs Shadow Ridge after slow start