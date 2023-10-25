Eldorado, Las Vegas High play to draw boys soccer — PHOTOS
Eldorado and Las Vegas High played to a draw in a boys soccer match Tuesday night. Here are photos from the match.
Eldorado and Las Vegas played to a 3-3 tie in a boys soccer match Tuesday night at Eldorado.
Angel Reveles scored two goals, and Henyor Archila added a goal for Eldorado (11-9-4, 7-7-3 Class 5A Southern League), who trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Lex Madrigal scored two goals, and Sebastian Fronda scored a goal for Las Vegas (7-8-5, 4-8-5).
Eldorado plays at No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Las Vegas hosts No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Thursday.
