Eldorado, Las Vegas High play to draw boys soccer — PHOTOS

Eldorado and Las Vegas High played to a draw in a boys soccer match Tuesday night. Here are photos from the match.

Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) kicks the ball up the field during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado's Henyor Archila, center right, heads the ball for an attempted goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal on Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto (8) is tripped up by Las Vegas' Oscar Sandoval (8) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado celebrates a goal by their Henyor Archila (7) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) attempts a goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas jumps to head away an Eldorado penalty kick during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' goalkeeper Byron Medina (1) saves a shot by Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) while Garcia falls into him during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado defender Jesse Garcia (20) and Las Vegas' Valentin Mendoza (21) battle near the goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) kicks a goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Sebastian Fronda (7) gains a header over Eldorado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (10) battles for the ball with Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas celebrates their Lex Madrigal’s (10) goal over Eldorado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas surrounds their Sebastian Fronda after he scored on Eldorado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado's Ivan Martinez (17) runs for the ball against Las Vegas' Sebastian Fronda (11) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Bautista Silva (32) winds up to kick during the first half of a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) makes a save against Las Vegas during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado and Las Vegas played to a 3-3 tie in a boys soccer match Tuesday night at Eldorado.

Angel Reveles scored two goals, and Henyor Archila added a goal for Eldorado (11-9-4, 7-7-3 Class 5A Southern League), who trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Lex Madrigal scored two goals, and Sebastian Fronda scored a goal for Las Vegas (7-8-5, 4-8-5).

Eldorado plays at No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Las Vegas hosts No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Thursday.

