89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches poll — Sept. 10

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2019 - 11:53 am
 

As compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Sept. 9)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Las Vegas

 7-0-1

 2
2. Bishop Gorman

 9-0-1

 3
3. Coronado

 6-0-2

 1
4. Eldorado

 6-0-2

 4
5. Tech

 5-2-1

 6
6. Palo Verde

 4-2

 8
7. Green Valley

 6-4-1

 7
8. Western

 5-1-1

 9
9. Liberty

 4-1

 10
10. Chaparral

 3-4-3

 5

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 6-0

 1
2. Arbor View

 6-0-1

 5
3. Bishop Gorman

 7-2

 3
4. Coronado

 5-1-3

 2
5. Desert Oasis

 4-1-3

 6
6. Centennial

 2-1

 4
7. Green Valley

 6-2

 7
8. Shadow Ridge

 4-1

 8t
9. Liberty

 5-1-1

 10t
10. Palo Verde

 0-1-3

 8t
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran senior guard Brevin Walter, middle, runs through a drill during practice on M ...
Notes: Brevin Walter draws Division I interest at Faith Lutheran
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Faith Lutheran boys basketball coach Bret Walter’s son, Brevin, is prime for a breakout senior season, and is drawing attention from multiple Division I programs after an impressive club campaign with the Las Vegas Knicks.

Dani Mason, 18, captain for The Meadows girl’s varsity volleyball team, poses for a po ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14
RJ

Here’s a look at some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 5-10.

 
4A boys: Out of hospital, Sergio Aguayo nets 3 as Las Vegas wins state
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Sergio Aguayo scored three goals — part of a stretch of four Las Vegas tallies in eight minutes — as the Wildcats defeated Coronado 5-1 to win the Class 4A state boys soccer championship at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.