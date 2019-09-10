Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches poll — Sept. 10
Here’s a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
As compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Sept. 9)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Las Vegas
|7-0-1
|2
|2. Bishop Gorman
|9-0-1
|3
|3. Coronado
|6-0-2
|1
|4. Eldorado
|6-0-2
|4
|5. Tech
|5-2-1
|6
|6. Palo Verde
|4-2
|8
|7. Green Valley
|6-4-1
|7
|8. Western
|5-1-1
|9
|9. Liberty
|4-1
|10
|10. Chaparral
|3-4-3
|5
—
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|6-0
|1
|2. Arbor View
|6-0-1
|5
|3. Bishop Gorman
|7-2
|3
|4. Coronado
|5-1-3
|2
|5. Desert Oasis
|4-1-3
|6
|6. Centennial
|2-1
|4
|7. Green Valley
|6-2
|7
|8. Shadow Ridge
|4-1
|8t
|9. Liberty
|5-1-1
|10t
|10. Palo Verde
|0-1-3
|8t