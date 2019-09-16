Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches poll — Sept. 16
Here’s a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Sept. 14)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Las Vegas
|9-0-1
|1
|2. Bishop Gorman
|11-0-1
|2
|3. Coronado
|7-0-2
|3
|4. Eldorado
|7-0-3
|4
|5. Palo Verde
|6-2
|6
|6. Liberty
|5-1
|9
|
7 (tie) Tech
|5-3-1
|5
|7 (tie) Western
|7-1-1
|8
|9. Green Valley
|11-4-1
|7
|10 (tie) Chaparral
|4-5-3
|10
|10 (tie) Faith Lutheran
|4-2
|—
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|8-0
|1
|2. Arbor View
|8-0-1
|2
|3. Bishop Gorman
|8-2
|3
|4. Green Valley
|8-2
|7
|5. Desert Oasis
|5-1-3
|5
|6. Coronado
|6-1-3
|4
|7. Centennial
|3-2
|6
|8. Palo Verde
|2-1-3
|10
|9. Shadow Ridge
|6-1
|8
|10 (tie) Las Vegas
|7-3
|—
|10 (tie) Liberty
|6-1-1
|9