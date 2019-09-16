96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches poll — Sept. 16

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2019 - 12:27 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Sept. 14)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Las Vegas

 9-0-1

 1
2. Bishop Gorman

 11-0-1

 2
3. Coronado

 7-0-2

 3
4. Eldorado

 7-0-3

 4
5. Palo Verde

 6-2

 6
6. Liberty

 5-1

 9

7 (tie) Tech

 5-3-1

 5
7 (tie) Western

 7-1-1

 8
9. Green Valley

 11-4-1

 7
10 (tie) Chaparral

 4-5-3

 10
10 (tie) Faith Lutheran

 4-2

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 8-0

 1
2. Arbor View

 8-0-1

 2
3. Bishop Gorman

 8-2

 3
4. Green Valley

 8-2

 7
5. Desert Oasis

 5-1-3

 5
6. Coronado

 6-1-3

 4
7. Centennial

 3-2

 6
8. Palo Verde

 2-1-3

 10
9. Shadow Ridge

 6-1

 8
10 (tie) Las Vegas

 7-3

10 (tie) Liberty

 6-1-1

 9
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran senior guard Brevin Walter, middle, runs through a drill during practice on M ...
Notes: Brevin Walter draws Division I interest at Faith Lutheran
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Faith Lutheran boys basketball coach Bret Walter’s son, Brevin, is prime for a breakout senior season, and is drawing attention from multiple Division I programs after an impressive club campaign with the Las Vegas Knicks.

Dani Mason, 18, captain for The Meadows girl’s varsity volleyball team, poses for a po ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14
RJ

Here’s a look at some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 5-10.