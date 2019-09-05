Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches poll — Sept 4
Here’s a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
As compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Sept. 3)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|1. Coronado
|6-0-1
|2. Las Vegas
|5-0-1
|3. Bishop Gorman
|8-0
|4. Eldorado
|5-0-1
|5. Chaparral
|3-2-3
|6. Tech
|4-1-1
|7. Green Valley
|5-3
|8. Palo Verde
|3-2
|9. Western
|2-1-1
|10. Liberty
|2-1
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|1. Faith Lutheran
|6-0
|2. Coronado
|5-0-3
|3. Bishop Gorman
|4-2
|4. Centennial
|1-0
|5. Arbor View
|6-0
|6. Desert Oasis
|3-1-1
|7. Green Valley
|4-2
|8. Palo Verde
|0-1-3
|8. (tie) Shadow Ridge
|4-1
|10. Las Vegas
|4-2
|10. (tie) Liberty
|4-1