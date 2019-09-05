104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches poll — Sept 4

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2019 - 5:34 pm
 

As compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Sept. 3)

BOYS

School

 Record
1. Coronado

 6-0-1
2. Las Vegas

 5-0-1
3. Bishop Gorman

 8-0
4. Eldorado

 5-0-1
5. Chaparral

 3-2-3
6. Tech

 4-1-1
7. Green Valley

 5-3
8. Palo Verde

 3-2
9. Western

 2-1-1
10. Liberty

 2-1

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record
1. Faith Lutheran

 6-0
2. Coronado

 5-0-3
3. Bishop Gorman

 4-2
4. Centennial

 1-0
5. Arbor View

 6-0
6. Desert Oasis

 3-1-1
7. Green Valley

 4-2
8. Palo Verde

 0-1-3
8. (tie) Shadow Ridge

 4-1
10. Las Vegas

 4-2
10. (tie) Liberty

 4-1
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran senior guard Brevin Walter, middle, runs through a drill during practice on M ...
Notes: Brevin Walter draws Division I interest at Faith Lutheran
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Faith Lutheran boys basketball coach Bret Walter’s son, Brevin, is prime for a breakout senior season, and is drawing attention from multiple Division I programs after an impressive club campaign with the Las Vegas Knicks.

Dani Mason, 18, captain for The Meadows girl’s varsity volleyball team, poses for a po ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14
RJ

Here’s a look at some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 5-10.

 
4A boys: Out of hospital, Sergio Aguayo nets 3 as Las Vegas wins state
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Sergio Aguayo scored three goals — part of a stretch of four Las Vegas tallies in eight minutes — as the Wildcats defeated Coronado 5-1 to win the Class 4A state boys soccer championship at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

Western boys soccer players pose with the Class 3A state championship trophy after a 3-1 vic ...
3A boys: Western caps season with first state championship
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The Warriors regrouped after a stagnant first half to score three goals in a 25-minute span en route to their first boys soccer state championship at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

Las Vegas’ Rigo Carrasco (11) scores against Durango’s Jason Sotelo (92) in the ...
4A boys: Las Vegas, Coronado to meet for state soccer title
By Justin Emerson and W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Rigo Carrasco scored in the second minute, and Las Vegas High added three second-half goals to run away from Durango 4-0 Friday night in the Class 4A boys state soccer semifinals.