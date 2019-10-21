Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 21
Here is a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Oct. 19)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Bishop Gorman
|19-0-1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|17-1-1
|3
|3. Eldorado
|14-1-4
|2
|4. Tech
|13-3-3
|5
|5. Coronado
|13-2-3
|4
|6 (tie). Faith Lutheran
|12-5
|10t
|6 (tie). Western
|14-1-1
|6
|8. Cimarron
|11-6-2
|—
|9. Palo Verde
|11-7
|10t
|10 (tie). Green Valley
|16-6-3
|7
|10 (tie). Liberty
|10-4
|9
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|16-0-1
|1
|2. Centennial
|11-2-1
|3t
|3. Coronado
|13-1-4
|2
|4. Green Valley
|15-2-2
|3t
|5. Arbor View
|15-2-1
|3t
|6 (tie). Bishop Gorman
|15-4-1
|7
|6 (tie). Desert Oasis
|11-3-3
|6
|8. Palo Verde
|9-3-4
|8
|9. Shadow Ridge
|11-3-2
|9
|10. Foothill
|8-3-3
|—