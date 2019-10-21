79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 21

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2019 - 2:46 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Oct. 19)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Bishop Gorman

 19-0-1

 1
2. Las Vegas

 17-1-1

 3
3. Eldorado

 14-1-4

 2
4. Tech

 13-3-3

 5
5. Coronado

 13-2-3

 4
6 (tie). Faith Lutheran

 12-5

 10t
6 (tie). Western

 14-1-1

 6
8. Cimarron

 11-6-2

9. Palo Verde

 11-7

 10t
10 (tie). Green Valley

 16-6-3

 7
10 (tie). Liberty

 10-4

 9

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 16-0-1

 1
2. Centennial

 11-2-1

 3t
3. Coronado

 13-1-4

 2
4. Green Valley

 15-2-2

 3t
5. Arbor View

 15-2-1

 3t
6 (tie). Bishop Gorman

 15-4-1

 7
6 (tie). Desert Oasis

 11-3-3

 6
8. Palo Verde

 9-3-4

 8
9. Shadow Ridge

 11-3-2

 9
10. Foothill

 8-3-3

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST