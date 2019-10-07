85°F
Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 7

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 12:38 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Oct. 5)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Las Vegas

 14-0-1

 1
2. Bishop Gorman

 17-0-1

 2
3. Eldorado

 12-0-3

 3
4. Coronado

 11-0-3

 4
5. Tech

 10-3-2

 5
6. Western

 10-1-1

 7
7. Palo Verde

 9-5

 9
8. Arbor View

 7-2-3

 10t
9. Green Valley

 15-5-2

 6
10. Liberty

 8-3

 8

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 13-0

 1
2. Arbor View

 12-1-1

 2
3. Coronado

 11-1-3

 5
4. Centennial

 8-2

 3t
5. Green Valley

 13-2-1

 3t
6. Desert Oasis

 9-2-3

 6
7. Bishop Gorman

 13-3-1

 7
8. Shadow Ridge

 9-1-2

 8t
9. Palo Verde

 5-2-4

 8t
10 (tie). Las Vegas

 9-5-1

10 (tie). Liberty

 9-3-1

 10
