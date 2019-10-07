Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 7
Here is a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Oct. 5)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Las Vegas
|14-0-1
|1
|2. Bishop Gorman
|17-0-1
|2
|3. Eldorado
|12-0-3
|3
|4. Coronado
|11-0-3
|4
|5. Tech
|10-3-2
|5
|6. Western
|10-1-1
|7
|7. Palo Verde
|9-5
|9
|8. Arbor View
|7-2-3
|10t
|9. Green Valley
|15-5-2
|6
|10. Liberty
|8-3
|8
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|13-0
|1
|2. Arbor View
|12-1-1
|2
|3. Coronado
|11-1-3
|5
|4. Centennial
|8-2
|3t
|5. Green Valley
|13-2-1
|3t
|6. Desert Oasis
|9-2-3
|6
|7. Bishop Gorman
|13-3-1
|7
|8. Shadow Ridge
|9-1-2
|8t
|9. Palo Verde
|5-2-4
|8t
|10 (tie). Las Vegas
|9-5-1
|—
|10 (tie). Liberty
|9-3-1
|10