Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Sept. 30

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2019 - 8:53 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Sept. 30)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Las Vegas

 13-0-1

 1
2. Bishop Gorman

 15-0-1

 2
3. Eldorado

 11-0-3

 4
4. Coronado

 9-0-3

 3
5. Tech

 8-3-2

 9
6. Green Valley

 15-4-1

 8
7. Western

 9-1-1

 7
8. Liberty

 7-2

 5
9. Palo Verde

 8-4

 6
10 (tie). Arbor View

 6-2-3

10 (tie). Canyon Springs

 7-4

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 12-0

 1
2. Arbor View

 11-1-1

 2
3 (tie). Centennial

 7-2

 4
3 (tie). Green Valley

 12-2

 5
5. Coronado

 9-1-3

 3
6. Desert Oasis

 7-2-3

 6
7. Bishop Gorman

 12-3

 7
8 (tie). Shadow Ridge

 8-1-2

 9
8 (tie). Palo Verde

 4-2-4

 8
10. Liberty

 9-1-1

 10
