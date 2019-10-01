Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Sept. 30
Here’s a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Sept. 30)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Las Vegas
|13-0-1
|1
|2. Bishop Gorman
|15-0-1
|2
|3. Eldorado
|11-0-3
|4
|4. Coronado
|9-0-3
|3
|5. Tech
|8-3-2
|9
|6. Green Valley
|15-4-1
|8
|7. Western
|9-1-1
|7
|8. Liberty
|7-2
|5
|9. Palo Verde
|8-4
|6
|10 (tie). Arbor View
|6-2-3
|—
|10 (tie). Canyon Springs
|7-4
|—
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|12-0
|1
|2. Arbor View
|11-1-1
|2
|3 (tie). Centennial
|7-2
|4
|3 (tie). Green Valley
|12-2
|5
|5. Coronado
|9-1-3
|3
|6. Desert Oasis
|7-2-3
|6
|7. Bishop Gorman
|12-3
|7
|8 (tie). Shadow Ridge
|8-1-2
|9
|8 (tie). Palo Verde
|4-2-4
|8
|10. Liberty
|9-1-1
|10