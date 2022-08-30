96°F
Boys Soccer

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 9:19 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2022 - 9:24 pm
Shadow Ridge’s Nicolas Smyth (3) heads the ball against Silverado during a soccer game a ...
Shadow Ridge’s Nicolas Smyth (3) heads the ball against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Malachi Kokoszka, Foothill — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over Desert Pines.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Clark.

Erick Rodriguez, Basic — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Equipo Academy.

Derek Sanchez, Basic — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 4-2 win over Equipo Academy.

Juma Subgura, Valley — He scored three goals in a 3-1 win over Mojave.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.

Girls soccer

Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in a 6-6 tie with Mojave.

Yahaira Rodriguez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-6 tie with Mojave.

Gianna Stanek, Tech — The junior had five saves in a 0-0 tie with Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had eight kills and 12 aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 12 aces and 11 assists in a three-set win over Desert Pines.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Basic 4, Equipo Academy 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Doral Academy 1

Foothill 4, Desert Pines 1

Green Valley 2, Clark 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 0

Sierra Vista 3, Arbor View 2

Valley 3, Mojave 1

Girls soccer

Las Vegas 0, Tech 0

Mojave 6, Sunrise Mountain 6

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-3, 25-6, 25-14

Centennial d. Sierra Vista, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21

Desert Oasis d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-7, 25-5

Pinecrest Cadence d. Somerset Losee, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8

Virgin Valley d. Desert Pines, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

