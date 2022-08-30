Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out scores and the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Malachi Kokoszka, Foothill — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over Desert Pines.
Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Clark.
Erick Rodriguez, Basic — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Equipo Academy.
Derek Sanchez, Basic — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 4-2 win over Equipo Academy.
Juma Subgura, Valley — He scored three goals in a 3-1 win over Mojave.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.
Girls soccer
Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in a 6-6 tie with Mojave.
Yahaira Rodriguez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-6 tie with Mojave.
Gianna Stanek, Tech — The junior had five saves in a 0-0 tie with Las Vegas.
Girls volleyball
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had eight kills and 12 aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.
Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 12 aces and 11 assists in a three-set win over Desert Pines.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Basic 4, Equipo Academy 2
Faith Lutheran 3, Doral Academy 1
Foothill 4, Desert Pines 1
Green Valley 2, Clark 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 0
Sierra Vista 3, Arbor View 2
Valley 3, Mojave 1
Girls soccer
Las Vegas 0, Tech 0
Mojave 6, Sunrise Mountain 6
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-3, 25-6, 25-14
Centennial d. Sierra Vista, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21
Desert Oasis d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-7, 25-5
Pinecrest Cadence d. Somerset Losee, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8
Virgin Valley d. Desert Pines, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19
