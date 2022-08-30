Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out scores and the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge’s Nicolas Smyth (3) heads the ball against Silverado during a soccer game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Malachi Kokoszka, Foothill — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over Desert Pines.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Clark.

Erick Rodriguez, Basic — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Equipo Academy.

Derek Sanchez, Basic — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 4-2 win over Equipo Academy.

Juma Subgura, Valley — He scored three goals in a 3-1 win over Mojave.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.

Girls soccer

Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in a 6-6 tie with Mojave.

Yahaira Rodriguez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-6 tie with Mojave.

Gianna Stanek, Tech — The junior had five saves in a 0-0 tie with Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had eight kills and 12 aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 12 aces and 11 assists in a three-set win over Desert Pines.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Basic 4, Equipo Academy 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Doral Academy 1

Foothill 4, Desert Pines 1

Green Valley 2, Clark 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 0

Sierra Vista 3, Arbor View 2

Valley 3, Mojave 1

Girls soccer

Las Vegas 0, Tech 0

Mojave 6, Sunrise Mountain 6

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-3, 25-6, 25-14

Centennial d. Sierra Vista, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21

Desert Oasis d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-7, 25-5

Pinecrest Cadence d. Somerset Losee, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8

Virgin Valley d. Desert Pines, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19

