Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Hunter LaPointe

Arbor View soccer player Hunter LaPointe scored five goals and registered an assist in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.

Arbor View's Hunter LaPointe (1) winds up for an attempted goal during a boys high school soccer game against Eldorado at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Hunter LaPointe has established himself as one of the state’s top goal scorers.

As the Aggies find their groove during a five-game winning streak, their senior forward has also found his rhythm leading their offense.

LaPointe scored five goals and registered an assist in Arbor View’s 6-2 win over Green Valley on Sept. 26. He added two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial last Saturday.

For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“We were working well as a team,” LaPointe said. “I was using my speed and being smart with the ball, knowing when to pass, when to dribble, when to shoot and take my one-on-one opportunity going to the goal.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a player you look up to and model your game after?

LaPointe: “Cristiano Ronaldo. I like how he says hard work is over talent, and hard work is what you need to do to get you to the place you want to be. And I like the attacking mindset he has when he’s going to the goal.”

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

LaPointe: “I like to have a Gatorade and do my ankle mobility movements. And I listen to music, it’s usually a lot of hip-hop or rap on my playlist.”

NP: What’s your favorite memory of playing soccer?

LaPointe: “For my club team, it was going to the (US Youth Soccer) national finals. I play for LVSA 05 Red and we went to the national finals in 2021. The experience was really good. It felt like you were playing in a very pro-like environment. It was very competitive and it made me much better.”

NP: Have you heard from any colleges to play soccer at the next level?

LaPointe: “I had a lot of offers, but I committed before the school started to Mohave Community College (in Bullhead City, Arizona).”

