Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart

Bishop Gorman High sophomore forward Chase Stewart scored six goals and registered two assists in the Gaels’ two soccer victories last week.

Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart (15) attempts to recover the ball from Eldorado’s Jorge Sandoval-Gonzalez, right, during the Class 5A boys soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman graduated 16 seniors from its Class 5A state soccer championship team last season. One constant from last season is the play of sophomore forward Chase Stewart.

As the Gaels look to repeat, Stewart has continued to deliver with the playoffs beginning.

Stewart scored six goals and registered two assists in the Gaels’ two wins last week. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

He scored four goals and had an assist in a 6-1 win over Green Valley on Oct. 24, and added two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Las Vegas High on Oct. 26 in the Gaels’ regular-season finale.

Stewart leads the Gaels with 25 goals in 16 games played and has 11 assists. His performance against Green Valley is the most goals he’s scored in a game.

Entering Tuesday, Stewart is tied for third in the state for most goals and is fifth in the state with 59 total points. He plays with club team Heat FC.

The Gaels (11-6-6), the No. 5 seed in the Southern League playoffs, have won three straight games, including a 6-2 victory at Sunrise Mountain on Monday in a quarterfinal match. Stewart has scored eight goals and added four assists during the Gaels’ streak.

As a freshman last season, Stewart helped lead the Gaels, who were the No. 5 seed in the Southern League playoffs, to the Southern League and state titles. He was named first team All-5A and All-Desert League and was named 5A Desert League offensive MVP last year.

