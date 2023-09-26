Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Eldorado’s Ryan Chavez

Eldorado junior goalie Ryan Chavez had six saves in the Sundevils’ two wins last week, including four saves in a 3-0 win over Green Valley on Sept. 18.

Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez (0) prepares to save on a penalty kick but the ball misses the post while Arbor View's Luke LaPointe (20) kicks during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ryan Chavez said the start of the season was like a “roller coaster” for the Eldorado boys soccer team. But the last four games have all been wins for the Sundevils, who sit in third place in the 5A Southern League standings.

Chavez said the team is better connected, and Chavez, the Sundevils’ junior goalie, has been steady in net.

He had six saves in the Sundevils’ two wins last week, including four saves in a 3-0 win over Green Valley on Sept. 18. He had two saves in a 3-1 win over Las Vegas on Sept. 20.

For his efforts he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“Those two games were really good games,” Chavez said. “Those were games of building confidence and trying to build as a team as we go.”

Nevada Preps: Who’s a player you look up to and model your game after?

Chavez: “Cristiano Ronaldo. The hard work and dedication that he has, I’ve seen it and have really taken inspiration from that. His hard work has paid off.”

NP: If you weren’t playing soccer, what’s a sport you would play?

Chavez: “I’d want to play a lot of sports, like football or basketball. But I feel like basketball would probably be it.”

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Chavez: “I like Mexican music personally, but we all listen to music together. We listen to rap music to help hype us up before a game and focus on being ourselves out there.”

NP: “As a goalie, how can you help make sure the confidence the team has continues?

Chavez: “It’s having that focus. When it’s my time to come in and just lead. Lead the team and be a voice behind them to help them keep going.”

