No. 2 Palo Verde defeats Western in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Palo Verde claimed a road win over Western in a boys soccer match Monday. Here are photos from the match.

Palo Verde’s Ajani Smith (4) heads the ball during a soccer game between Palo Verde High School and Western High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Western’s goalie Adrian Reyes (1) catches the ball after a corner kick shot taken by Palo Verde during a soccer game between Palo Verde High School and Western High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Francesco Traniello (10) takes a shot during a soccer game between Palo Verde High School and Western High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Isaiah Martinez (5) dribbles the ball past Western’s Ruben Mature (8) during a soccer game between Palo Verde High School and Western High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Martinez and Evan Odle each scored a goal to lead Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 2-0 road win over Western in a boys soccer match Monday.

Noah Colindres and Carson Dennis each registered an assist for the Panthers (12-4-3, 9-3-3 5A Southern League).

Palo Verde hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Western (4-9-2, 4-9-2) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.