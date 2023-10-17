No. 2 Palo Verde defeats Western in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Palo Verde claimed a road win over Western in a boys soccer match Monday. Here are photos from the match.
Isaiah Martinez and Evan Odle each scored a goal to lead Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 2-0 road win over Western in a boys soccer match Monday.
Noah Colindres and Carson Dennis each registered an assist for the Panthers (12-4-3, 9-3-3 5A Southern League).
Palo Verde hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Western (4-9-2, 4-9-2) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
