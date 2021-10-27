Soccer coaches poll: Coronado takes over No. 1 girls spot
The Las Vegas boys remained No. 1 in the boys soccer poll, while the Coronado girls leaped over Faith Lutheran to take the top spot.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll
Boys
1. Las Vegas
2. Palo Verde
3. Eldorado
4. Bishop Gorman
5. Coronado
6. Arbor View
7. Green Valley
8. Tech
9. Sunrise Mountain
10. Clark
Girls
1. Coronado
2. Faith Lutheran
3. Desert Oasis
4. Bishop Gorman
5. Shadow Ridge
6. Arbor View
7. Liberty
8t. Cimarron-Memorial
8t. Green Valley
10t. Centennial
10t. Bonanza