Soccer coaches poll: Coronado takes over No. 1 girls spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 2:01 pm
 
Coronado's Xayla Black (10) celebrates a goal with teammates in the first half during a girls h ...
Coronado's Xayla Black (10) celebrates a goal with teammates in the first half during a girls high school soccer game against Desert Oasis on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Las Vegas

2. Palo Verde

3. Eldorado

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Coronado

6. Arbor View

7. Green Valley

8. Tech

9. Sunrise Mountain

10. Clark

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Faith Lutheran

3. Desert Oasis

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Shadow Ridge

6. Arbor View

7. Liberty

8t. Cimarron-Memorial

8t. Green Valley

10t. Centennial

10t. Bonanza

