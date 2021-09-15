97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Boys Soccer

Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde boys, Faith Lutheran girls No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 1:30 pm
 
Faith Lutheran’s Serene Gronauer (15) and Andrea Leyva (10) celebrate a goal during a gi ...
Faith Lutheran’s Serene Gronauer (15) and Andrea Leyva (10) celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association polls

Boys

(First-place votes), total points

1. Palo Verde (8), 150

2. Las Vegas (1), 134

3. Bishop Gorman (2), 106

4. Arbor View (1), 94

5. Eldorado (4), 91

6. Tech (1), 90

7. Shadow Ridge, 64

8. Western, 61

9. Coronado, 51

10. Green Valley, 29

Girls

(First-place votes), total points

1. Faith Lutheran (4), 91

2. Coronado (5), 80

3t. Bishop Gorman (1), 55

3t. Arbor View, 55

5. Shadow Ridge, 54

6. Palo Verde, 30

7. Desert Oasis, 29

8. Tech, 24

9. Sierra Vista, 18

10t. Green Valley, 17

10t. Foothill, 17

MOST READ
1
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
2
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
3
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
4
Scott Gragson’s Summerlin mansion up for rent — at $50K a month
Scott Gragson’s Summerlin mansion up for rent — at $50K a month
5
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST