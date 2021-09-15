Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde boys, Faith Lutheran girls No. 1
The Palo Verde boys and Faith Lutheran girls remain at the top of the Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association Week 3 polls.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association polls
Boys
(First-place votes), total points
1. Palo Verde (8), 150
2. Las Vegas (1), 134
3. Bishop Gorman (2), 106
4. Arbor View (1), 94
5. Eldorado (4), 91
6. Tech (1), 90
7. Shadow Ridge, 64
8. Western, 61
9. Coronado, 51
10. Green Valley, 29
Girls
(First-place votes), total points
1. Faith Lutheran (4), 91
2. Coronado (5), 80
3t. Bishop Gorman (1), 55
3t. Arbor View, 55
5. Shadow Ridge, 54
6. Palo Verde, 30
7. Desert Oasis, 29
8. Tech, 24
9. Sierra Vista, 18
10t. Green Valley, 17
10t. Foothill, 17