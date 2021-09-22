Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde boys remain No. 1
The Palo Verde boys received 10 of 16 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 in the Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association polls
Boys
(First-place votes), total points
1. Palo Verde (10), 128
2. Bishop Gorman (2), 97
3. Las Vegas (1), 96
4. Arbor View, 90
5. Tech (1), 89
6. Shadow Ridge (1), 85
7. Eldorado (1), 83
8. Western, 36
9. Coronado, 32
10t. Cimarron-Memorial, 19
10t. Mojave, 19
Girls
No poll this week.