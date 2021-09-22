96°F
Boys Soccer

Soccer coaches poll: Palo Verde boys remain No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 1:15 pm
 
Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him duri ...
Palo Verde's Elad Cohen (8) eyes the ball as Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) catches up to him during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association polls

Boys

(First-place votes), total points

1. Palo Verde (10), 128

2. Bishop Gorman (2), 97

3. Las Vegas (1), 96

4. Arbor View, 90

5. Tech (1), 89

6. Shadow Ridge (1), 85

7. Eldorado (1), 83

8. Western, 36

9. Coronado, 32

10t. Cimarron-Memorial, 19

10t. Mojave, 19

Girls

No poll this week.

