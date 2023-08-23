78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Soccer

Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 12:22 am
 
Sunrise Mountain’s Michael Pelcastre, center left, and Eldorado’s Jesse Garcia, c ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Michael Pelcastre, center left, and Eldorado’s Jesse Garcia, center right, watch Pelcastre’s kick score a goal during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s Micheal Pelcastre (20) and German Alvarado Parra, right, celebrate th ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Micheal Pelcastre (20) and German Alvarado Parra, right, celebrate their goal during a high school soccer game against Eldorado at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain goalkeeper Joshua Barrera Serrano (1) prepares to save a shot by Eldorado&#x20 ...
Sunrise Mountain goalkeeper Joshua Barrera Serrano (1) prepares to save a shot by Eldorado’s Angel Cruz, right, while Sunrise’s Cristopher Munoz Martinez (5) defends during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s Kevin Suarez, left, and Eldorado’s Angel Cruz, right, run to k ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Kevin Suarez, left, and Eldorado’s Angel Cruz, right, run to keep the ball in bounds during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, left, slide tackles Sunrise Mountain’s Jeremiah Espana- ...
Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, left, slide tackles Sunrise Mountain’s Jeremiah Espana-Avendano, left, during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado’s Luis Martinez, center, passes around Sunrise Mountain’s German Alvarad ...
Eldorado’s Luis Martinez, center, passes around Sunrise Mountain’s German Alvarado Parra (22) during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, right, fights for possession of the ball after his teammate Je ...
Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, right, fights for possession of the ball after his teammate Jesse Garcia, left, fell to the field while Sunrise Mountain’s Omar Enciso (16) and Daniel Jimenez, second from right, defend during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s Cristopher Munoz Martinez and Eldorado’s Daniel Murillo, right ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Cristopher Munoz Martinez and Eldorado’s Daniel Murillo, right, run for the ball during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s Daniel Jimenez (15) dribbles against Eldorado’s Cristian Morra ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Daniel Jimenez (15) dribbles against Eldorado’s Cristian Morras, right, during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, right, steals the ball from Sunrise Mountain’s Joshua Ort ...
Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, right, steals the ball from Sunrise Mountain’s Joshua Ortiz Maqueda, center left, during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s German Alvarado Parra (22) dribbles against Eldorado’s Brandon ...
Sunrise Mountain’s German Alvarado Parra (22) dribbles against Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez (13) during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s Michael Umana (10) and Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, right, compete ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Michael Umana (10) and Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, right, compete for the ball during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez misses the save on Sunrise Mountain’s goal during a high ...
Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez misses the save on Sunrise Mountain’s goal during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain’s Micheal Pelcastre (20) and German Alvarado Parra, center right, celeb ...
Sunrise Mountain’s Micheal Pelcastre (20) and German Alvarado Parra, center right, celebrate their goal during a high school soccer game against Eldorado at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sunrise Mountain gathers to celebrate their win over Eldorado during a high school soccer game ...
Sunrise Mountain gathers to celebrate their win over Eldorado during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Michael Pelcastre scored two goals to lead Sunrise Mountain to a 2-1 home win over Eldorado in a boys soccer game Tuesday.

Kevin Suarez and German Alvarado each recorded an assist for the Miners (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Sunrise Mountain next plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, and Eldorado (2-2-0, 0-1-0) plays at Elko in a tournament game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa Valley ranked No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa Valley ranked No. 1
2
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
3
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
5
Faith Lutheran wins thriller on opening night — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran wins thriller on opening night — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Billionaire Brain Wave Reviews (Serious Warning) Real Customer Results or Fake Hype?
Billionaire Brain Wave Reviews (Serious Warning) Real Customer Results or Fake Hype?
Best Male Fertility Supplements: Most 6 Effective Fertility Vitamin Pills for Men Virility
Best Male Fertility Supplements: Most 6 Effective Fertility Vitamin Pills for Men Virility
Liposomal NMN+ Reviews (Serious Warning!) Trustworthy GenF20 NAD+ Booster Pills?
Liposomal NMN+ Reviews (Serious Warning!) Trustworthy GenF20 NAD+ Booster Pills?
5 Best Private Instagram Viewer Apps for Best Experience in 2023
5 Best Private Instagram Viewer Apps for Best Experience in 2023
The Phoenix Reviews (Serious Warning) Is It Legit or Waste of Money?
The Phoenix Reviews (Serious Warning) Is It Legit or Waste of Money?
Herpesyl Reviews: Is Herpesyl Legit Pills Or Fraud Herpes Supplement?
Herpesyl Reviews: Is Herpesyl Legit Pills Or Fraud Herpes Supplement?