Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain defeated Eldorado in a boys soccer game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Michael Pelcastre scored two goals to lead Sunrise Mountain to a 2-1 home win over Eldorado in a boys soccer game Tuesday.
Kevin Suarez and German Alvarado each recorded an assist for the Miners (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Class 5A Southern League).
Sunrise Mountain next plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, and Eldorado (2-2-0, 0-1-0) plays at Elko in a tournament game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.