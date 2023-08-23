Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Sunrise Mountain defeated Eldorado in a boys soccer game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Sunrise Mountain’s Michael Pelcastre, center left, and Eldorado’s Jesse Garcia, center right, watch Pelcastre’s kick score a goal during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s Micheal Pelcastre (20) and German Alvarado Parra, right, celebrate their goal during a high school soccer game against Eldorado at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain goalkeeper Joshua Barrera Serrano (1) prepares to save a shot by Eldorado’s Angel Cruz, right, while Sunrise’s Cristopher Munoz Martinez (5) defends during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s Kevin Suarez, left, and Eldorado’s Angel Cruz, right, run to keep the ball in bounds during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, left, slide tackles Sunrise Mountain’s Jeremiah Espana-Avendano, left, during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado’s Luis Martinez, center, passes around Sunrise Mountain’s German Alvarado Parra (22) during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, right, fights for possession of the ball after his teammate Jesse Garcia, left, fell to the field while Sunrise Mountain’s Omar Enciso (16) and Daniel Jimenez, second from right, defend during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s Cristopher Munoz Martinez and Eldorado’s Daniel Murillo, right, run for the ball during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s Daniel Jimenez (15) dribbles against Eldorado’s Cristian Morras, right, during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, right, steals the ball from Sunrise Mountain’s Joshua Ortiz Maqueda, center left, during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s German Alvarado Parra (22) dribbles against Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez (13) during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s Michael Umana (10) and Eldorado’s Luke Ostler, right, compete for the ball during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado goalkeeper Ryan Chavez misses the save on Sunrise Mountain’s goal during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain’s Micheal Pelcastre (20) and German Alvarado Parra, center right, celebrate their goal during a high school soccer game against Eldorado at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunrise Mountain gathers to celebrate their win over Eldorado during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Michael Pelcastre scored two goals to lead Sunrise Mountain to a 2-1 home win over Eldorado in a boys soccer game Tuesday.

Kevin Suarez and German Alvarado each recorded an assist for the Miners (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Sunrise Mountain next plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, and Eldorado (2-2-0, 0-1-0) plays at Elko in a tournament game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.