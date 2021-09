Southeast Career Tech's William Mowery (15) and Spring Valley's Drexle Neumann (2) fight for possession of the ball during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's Jose Lopez, not pictured, gets a goal past Spring Valley's Ryan Sheehan (1) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Piyo Mulonda (11) moves the ball around Southeast Career Tech's Carlos Rivera (5) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Dejan Krstic (8) fights for the ball against Southeast Career Tech's Estevan Zavala (10) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's Janyawat Amesbutr (3) and Spring Valley's Piyo Mulonda (11) fight for possession of the ball during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Hrant Aleksanyan moves the ball up the field during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's Alexander Alavez-Gonzalez blocks a shot from Spring Valley during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's Jose Lopez (17) moves the ball to score a goal past Spring Valley's Jonathan Torres-Alejandre (12) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's Carlos Rivera (5) moves the ball against Spring Valley during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's Estevan Zavala (10) heads the ball against Spring Valley during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Alfonso Tadeo moves the ball during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southeast Career Tech's William Mowery (15) looks to head the ball in front of Spring Valley's Drexle Neumann (2) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Piyo Mulonda (11) moves the ball up the field during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Nathaniel Pittman (7) looks to kick the ball in front of Southeast Career Tech's Fredy Clavel (14) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Nathaniel Pittman (7) moves the ball under pressure from Southeast Career Tech's Fredy Clavel (14) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Drexle Neumann (2) kicks the ball in front of Southeast Career Tech's William Mowery (15) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Hrant Aleksanyan (10) moves the ball up the field during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tech hosted Spring Valley in a Class 5A boys soccer game Thursday afternoon. Tech won 3-1.

Both teams will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tech will host Canyon Springs, and Spring Valley will host Bishop Gorman.

