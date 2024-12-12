Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team

Standout performances from Coronado’s record-breaking, state-championship winning team highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Liberty's Justin Gilliland is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Canyon Springs' Alonso Gutierrez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Canyon Springs coach Malcolm Griffin is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Canyon Springs' Luciano Pereyra is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Bishop Gorman's Chase Stewart is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

The Coronado boys soccer team celebrates during a 5A boys soccer state championship match between Coronado and Hug at Coronado High School on Nov. 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Cy Adams, Coronado — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the state-champion Cougars to a perfect 28-0 season.

Trevon Aytch, Palo Verde — The first-team All-5A forward scored 15 goals and added six assists for the state semifinalists.

Landon Blanchard, Palo Verde — The 5A goalie of the year helped the Panthers reach the state tournament.

Brody Breeden, Coronado — The first-team All-5A defender helped anchor a Cougars defense that allowed 10 goals in 28 games.

Gavin Flickinger, Coronado — The 5A player of the year scored 60 goals and added 36 assists for the 5A state champions.

Dylan Flores, Coronado — The 5A offensive player of the year scored 38 goals and added 34 assists for the 5A state champions.

Justin Gilliland, Liberty — The 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year scored 44 goals for the state runners-up.

Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs — The 4A player of the year scored 43 goals for the 4A state champions.

Austin Kiernan, Coronado — Scored 16 goals and added 14 assists for the 5A state champions.

Jaxon Law, Palo Verde — The first-team All-5A defender helped the Panthers reach the state tournament.

Ben Legrand, Palo Verde — The first-team All-5A defender helped the Panthers reach the state tournament.

Dalton Meusy, Coronado — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the state-champion Cougars to a perfect 28-0 season.

Luciano Pereyra, Canyon Springs — The 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year helped the Pioneers win the 4A state title.

Logan Pierce, Coronado — Recorded a state-record 20 shutouts for the 5A state champions.

Aiden Sena, Coronado — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the state-champion Cougars to a perfect 28-0 season.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman — Scored 40 goals and added 14 assists to help the Gaels finish third in the 5A Southern League.

Coach of the year

Malcolm Griffin, Canyon Springs — Guided the Pioneers to the 4A state title.

Second team

Andre Argaez, Chaparral — The 4A Mountain League goalie of the year recorded 102 saves and 12 shutouts.

Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral — The 4A all-state forward scored 28 goals and helped the Cowboys reach the state semifinals.

Jonathan Cervantes, Equipo Academy — The 3A player of the year scored 21 goals in 12 games.

Abraham Chavez, Eldorado — The first-team All-5A selection helped the Firehawks reach the Southern Region semifinals.

Michael Cruzado, Desert Oasis — The 4A Desert League defensive player of the year helped the Diamondbacks reach the state semifinals.

Michael DiOrio, Liberty — Scored 35 goals and added 28 assists for the 4A state runners-up.

Grayson Elisaldez, Coronado — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the Cougars in limited action due to an injury.

Erick Garza, Tech — The 4A all-state selection scored 27 goals and added 12 assists.

Joseph Gonzalez, Liberty — Recorded 26 goals and 30 assists for the 4A state runners-up.

Manny Mendez, SLAM Academy — Scored 37 goals and added 15 assists for the 3A Southern Region champions.

William Miranda-Ortiz, Cristo Rey — Scored 33 goals and added 21 assists in 15 games.

Connor Morgenthal, Coronado — The first-team All-5A defender helped the Cougars in limited action due to an injury.

Luis Quiroz, Cheyenne — The 4A all-state selection scored 27 goals and added 18 assists to help the Desert Shields reach the state quarterfinals.

Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista — Scored 35 goals and added 15 assists for the 4A state semifinalists.

Abraham Sowell, Foothill — Was named the 4A Desert League goalie of the year.

Abraham Trujillo, Las Vegas High — The first-team All-5A first team defender helped the Wildcats finish fourth in the 5A Southern League.

Honorable mention

Mauricio Aguilar, Western

Brian Ankrom, Cristo Rey

Byron Ayala, Las Vegas High

Santiago Benitez, Eldorado

Victor Belman, Equipo Academy

Maddix Bordinhao, Bishop Gorman

Jafried Cornejo, Del Sol

Manu Cisneros, Doral Academy

Angel Diaz, Equipo Academy

Michael Endozo, Desert Oasis

Aaron Kison, Arbor View

Johnny Magallon-Escalera, Del Sol

Ricardo Molina, Mater East

Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon

Daniel Murillo, Las Vegas High

Massimiliano Musi, Bishop Gorman

Rockwell Rabago, Bishop Gorman

Mario Ruiz, Western

Crew Simon, Palo Verde

Osbrayan Verdugo Leon, Canyon Springs

Gabriel Zetino, Las Vegas High

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.