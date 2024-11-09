68°F
Nevada Preps

Coronado boys soccer finishes perfect season, defends 5A title

Coronado teammates celebrate a goal by striker Gavin Flickinger (11) against Wooster on a penal ...
Coronado teammates celebrate a goal by striker Gavin Flickinger (11) against Wooster on a penalty kick to set a state record in scoring during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer state semifinals game at Coronado High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2024 - 1:57 pm

Coronado’s boys soccer team completed its quest for a perfect season by defeating Northern champion Hug 3-0 to win the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Coronado.

The Cougars (28-0) are the second undefeated team with no ties, according to know records by the NIAA. They are the first team since Legacy (2010 and 2011) to win back-to-back state titles in the top classification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

