Coronado boys soccer finishes perfect season, defends 5A title

The Coronado boys soccer team defeated Northern champion Hug to win the Class 5A state title Saturday and finish the season 28-0.

Coronado teammates celebrate a goal by striker Gavin Flickinger (11) against Wooster on a penalty kick to set a state record in scoring during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer state semifinals game at Coronado High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado’s boys soccer team completed its quest for a perfect season by defeating Northern champion Hug 3-0 to win the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Coronado.

The Cougars (28-0) are the second undefeated team with no ties, according to know records by the NIAA. They are the first team since Legacy (2010 and 2011) to win back-to-back state titles in the top classification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.