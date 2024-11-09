Coronado boys soccer finishes perfect season, defends 5A title
The Coronado boys soccer team defeated Northern champion Hug to win the Class 5A state title Saturday and finish the season 28-0.
Coronado’s boys soccer team completed its quest for a perfect season by defeating Northern champion Hug 3-0 to win the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Coronado.
The Cougars (28-0) are the second undefeated team with no ties, according to know records by the NIAA. They are the first team since Legacy (2010 and 2011) to win back-to-back state titles in the top classification.
