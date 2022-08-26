Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Ian Clarke, Bonanza — The junior scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.
David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Elko.
Eric Hodges, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Elko.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Boulder City.
Cesar Sanchez, Equipo Academy — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Boulder City.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over Shadow Ridge.
Girls soccer
Izabella Beron, Sierra Vista — The freshman had one goal and one assist in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Western.
Isabella Campbell, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.
Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored two goals in a 5-2 win over Silverado.
Tyra Nelson, Spring Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Durango.
Marisela Trejo, Las Vegas — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 32 assists and two blocks in a three-set win over Basic.
Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 16 kills in a three-set win over Basic.
Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore had 10 kills, five digs and four blocks in a three-set loss to Faith Lutheran.
Aivry Makaiwi, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 16 digs and five aces in a three-set win over Legacy.
Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 14 kills and three aces in a three-set win over Liberty.
Sienna Rhein, Sierra Vista — The freshman had 10 kills and two blocks in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 11 kills and nine digs in a three-set win over Durango.
Haley Rivas, Green Valley — The senior had 19 digs in a three-set loss to Sierra Vista.
Thursday’s scores
Boys soccer
Bonanza 4, Spring Valley 2
Eldorado 5, Elko 0
Equipo Academy 6, Boulder City 2
Palo Verde 4, Shadow Ridge 1
Tech 2, Spring Creek 1
Virgin Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 0
Girls soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Western 0
Las Vegas 5, Boulder City 2
Liberty 5, Silverado 2
Sierra Vista 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Spring Valley 3, Durango 1
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Basic, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10
Centennial d. Arbor View, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11
Faith Lutheran d. Durango, 29-27, 25-16, 25-11
Foothill d. Liberty, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Shadow Ridge d. Legacy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Sierra Vista d. Green Valley, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22
