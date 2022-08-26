Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Ian Clarke, Bonanza — The junior scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Elko.

Eric Hodges, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Elko.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Boulder City.

Cesar Sanchez, Equipo Academy — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Boulder City.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over Shadow Ridge.

Girls soccer

Izabella Beron, Sierra Vista — The freshman had one goal and one assist in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Western.

Isabella Campbell, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.

Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored two goals in a 5-2 win over Silverado.

Tyra Nelson, Spring Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Durango.

Marisela Trejo, Las Vegas — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 32 assists and two blocks in a three-set win over Basic.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 16 kills in a three-set win over Basic.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore had 10 kills, five digs and four blocks in a three-set loss to Faith Lutheran.

Aivry Makaiwi, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 16 digs and five aces in a three-set win over Legacy.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 14 kills and three aces in a three-set win over Liberty.

Sienna Rhein, Sierra Vista — The freshman had 10 kills and two blocks in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 11 kills and nine digs in a three-set win over Durango.

Haley Rivas, Green Valley — The senior had 19 digs in a three-set loss to Sierra Vista.

Thursday’s scores

Boys soccer

Bonanza 4, Spring Valley 2

Eldorado 5, Elko 0

Equipo Academy 6, Boulder City 2

Palo Verde 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Tech 2, Spring Creek 1

Virgin Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Girls soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Western 0

Las Vegas 5, Boulder City 2

Liberty 5, Silverado 2

Sierra Vista 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Spring Valley 3, Durango 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Basic, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10

Centennial d. Arbor View, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11

Faith Lutheran d. Durango, 29-27, 25-16, 25-11

Foothill d. Liberty, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Shadow Ridge d. Legacy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

Sierra Vista d. Green Valley, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

