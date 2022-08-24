95°F
Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 9:40 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2022 - 9:43 pm
Legacy goalkeeper Angel Rodriguez-Torres (2) grabs the ball after a scoring attempt by Eldorado ...
Legacy goalkeeper Angel Rodriguez-Torres (2) grabs the ball after a scoring attempt by Eldorado forward Sebastian Puentes (4) with Legacy teammate defender Santiago Barrios (8) assisting during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Carlos Casillas, Canyon Springs — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Bonanza.

Alonso Chavez, Canyon Springs — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-0 win over Bonanza.

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-2 win over Legacy.

Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and one assist in an 8-2 win over Legacy.

Girls soccer

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Boulder City.

Arion Cuddeback, Sierra Vista — The senior had two assists in a 2-1 win over Spring Valley.

Payton Hahn, Tech — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 4-2 win over Silverado.

Cristal Lara, Tech — The freshman had two assists in a 4-2 win over Silverado.

Amely Parada, Sky Pointe — The freshman scored five goals in a 6-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored two goals in an 8-0 win over Boulder City.

Girls volleyball

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 15 kills and 14 digs in a four-set win over Foothill.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 16 kills and eight aces in a four-set win over Foothill.

Siena Novak, Foothill — The freshman had 14 kills, 10 assists and six aces in a four-set loss to Boulder City.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior had 16 kills, 33 assists and 14 digs in a five-set win over Green Valley.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The senior had 23 kills and four assists in a five-set win over Enterprise (Utah).

Dafne Sosa, Centennial — The junior had 31 digs and eight assists in a five-set win over Green Valley.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 5, Bonanza 0

Eldorado 8, Legacy 2

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Boulder City 0

Las Vegas 8, Arbor View JV 0

Sierra Vista 2, Spring Valley 1

Sky Pointe 6, Sunrise Mountain 1

Tech 4, Silverado 2

Girls volleyball

Baker (California) d. Sandy Valley, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16

Boulder City d. Foothill, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

Centennial d. Green Valley, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-9

Cheyenne d. Mater East, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Doral Academy d. Indian Springs, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11

Faith Lutheran d. Arbor View, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21

Moapa Valley d. Enterprise, 17-25, 25-6, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

