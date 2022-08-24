Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out scores and the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Carlos Casillas, Canyon Springs — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Bonanza.
Alonso Chavez, Canyon Springs — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-0 win over Bonanza.
David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-2 win over Legacy.
Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and one assist in an 8-2 win over Legacy.
Girls soccer
Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Boulder City.
Arion Cuddeback, Sierra Vista — The senior had two assists in a 2-1 win over Spring Valley.
Payton Hahn, Tech — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 4-2 win over Silverado.
Cristal Lara, Tech — The freshman had two assists in a 4-2 win over Silverado.
Amely Parada, Sky Pointe — The freshman scored five goals in a 6-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored two goals in an 8-0 win over Boulder City.
Girls volleyball
Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 15 kills and 14 digs in a four-set win over Foothill.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 16 kills and eight aces in a four-set win over Foothill.
Siena Novak, Foothill — The freshman had 14 kills, 10 assists and six aces in a four-set loss to Boulder City.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior had 16 kills, 33 assists and 14 digs in a five-set win over Green Valley.
Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The senior had 23 kills and four assists in a five-set win over Enterprise (Utah).
Dafne Sosa, Centennial — The junior had 31 digs and eight assists in a five-set win over Green Valley.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 5, Bonanza 0
Eldorado 8, Legacy 2
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Boulder City 0
Las Vegas 8, Arbor View JV 0
Sierra Vista 2, Spring Valley 1
Sky Pointe 6, Sunrise Mountain 1
Tech 4, Silverado 2
Girls volleyball
Baker (California) d. Sandy Valley, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16
Boulder City d. Foothill, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22
Centennial d. Green Valley, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-9
Cheyenne d. Mater East, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Doral Academy d. Indian Springs, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11
Faith Lutheran d. Arbor View, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21
Moapa Valley d. Enterprise, 17-25, 25-6, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7
