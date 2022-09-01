Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Logan Hesselgesser, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had eight saves in a 1-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

Yael Ibarra, Tech — The senior scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Chaparral.

Valentin Ruiz, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over SLAM Nevada.

Girls soccer

Madison Ybarra, Foothill — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Tech.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 34 assists in a three-set win over Eldorado.

Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley — The junior had 13 digs in a three-set win over Clark.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 12 kills and five aces in a three-set win over Eldorado.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 18 assists and seven aces in a three-set win over Clark.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 11 kills and eight digs in a three-set loss to Centennial.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Cheyenne 2, Pahrump Valley 1

Desert Oasis 0, Green Valley 0

Equipo Academy 4, SLAM Nevada 2

Faith Lutheran 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Vista 2, Valley 2

Sky Pointe 3, Virgin Valley 1

Tech 2, Chaparral 1

Girls soccer

Foothill 3, Tech 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Eldorado, 25-6, 25-4, 25-8

Centennial d. Faith Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23

Desert Pines d. Somerset Losee, 25-5, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21

Virgin Valley d. Clark, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13

