Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Logan Hesselgesser, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had eight saves in a 1-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
Yael Ibarra, Tech — The senior scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Chaparral.
Valentin Ruiz, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over SLAM Nevada.
Girls soccer
Madison Ybarra, Foothill — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Tech.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 34 assists in a three-set win over Eldorado.
Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley — The junior had 13 digs in a three-set win over Clark.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 12 kills and five aces in a three-set win over Eldorado.
Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 18 assists and seven aces in a three-set win over Clark.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 11 kills and eight digs in a three-set loss to Centennial.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Cheyenne 2, Pahrump Valley 1
Desert Oasis 0, Green Valley 0
Equipo Academy 4, SLAM Nevada 2
Faith Lutheran 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Sierra Vista 2, Valley 2
Sky Pointe 3, Virgin Valley 1
Tech 2, Chaparral 1
Girls soccer
Foothill 3, Tech 1
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Eldorado, 25-6, 25-4, 25-8
Centennial d. Faith Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23
Desert Pines d. Somerset Losee, 25-5, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21
Virgin Valley d. Clark, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.