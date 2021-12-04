Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team.

First team

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had a valley-best 99 points (39 goals, 21 assists) for the Class 3A state champion.

Xayla Black, Coronado — The junior had 14 goals and eight assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was second in the valley with 97 points (37 goals, 23 assists) for the Class 4A state champion.

Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The junior had 15 goals and 12 assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The junior scored 16 goals to win the Class 5A Desert League golden boot award.

Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior posted a Class 5A-best nine shutouts for the state runner-up.

Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the Class 5A offensive player of the year with 13 goals and 10 assists.

Sierra Kashin, Legacy — The Class 4A Desert League offensive player of the year had 21 goals and 12 assists.

Jessica Leon, Desert Oasis — The junior was the Class 5A Mountain League defensive player of the year.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was third on the team with 30 points despite missing the final nine games with an injury.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior UNLV signee had 16 goals and 10 assists.

Alexis Pashales, Coronado — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League offensive player of the year with 18 goals and eight assists for the state champion.

Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 16 goals and eight assists.

Chrysta Vasquez, Coronado — The senior scored three goals and was the top defender for the Class 5A state champion.

Coach of the Year

Dana Neel, Coronado — She guided the Cougars to a 20-1-2 record and the Class 5A state championship, the first girls soccer title in school history.

Second team

Tiana Beavers, Arbor View — The senior had 13 goals and four assists.

Riley Cardenas, Green Valley — The senior had a team-high 10 assists.

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior was second on the team with 33 points for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Milan Cordone, Coronado — The junior had nine goals and eight assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had a Class 4A-best nine shutouts for the state runner-up.

Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 27 goals and 18 assists for the Class 4A state champion.

Skye Kennedy, Centennial — The senior had 19 goals and four assists.

Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had 14 goals and six assists.

Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had a valley-best 15 shutouts for the Class 3A state champion.

Brianna Parker, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the anchor of the back line for the Class 5A runner-up.

Bryanna Perry, Desert Oasis — The junior had 7.4 saves per game and saved three of the four penalty kicks against her.

Molly Russell, Coronado — The senior had 12 goals and six assists for the Class 5A state champion.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had 18 goals and 18 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Alicia Ypina, Shadow Ridge — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League defender of the year.

Honorable mention

Isabella Ayala, Green Valley

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman

Riley Cardenas, Green Valley

Ellie Cornwall, Moapa Valley

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley

Elisa Corvalon, Arbor View

Brynn Covington, Arbor View

Claire Dalbec, Faith Lutheran

Chloe Garza, Silverado

Annika Grifith, Clark

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City

Olivia Lester, Sierra Vista

Rylee Maloney, Arbor View

Natasha Oeland, Boulder City

Alexsandra Padilla-Rubalacava, Mojave

Aurianna Parker, Faith Lutheran

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial

Ivy Roman, Shadow Ridge

Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill

Jaycee Tonner, Silverado